Retiring on Just $400,000? Here's What Your Life Might Look Like.

As you plan, save, and invest for retirement, it can be good to take some time now and then to imagine what your life might be like in the future with your expected nest egg. Everyone is at different places in their nest-egg-building process, though, and you may be aiming for a different-sized war chest for your future.

Let's see what retirement might look like if you retire with, say, $400,000. As you read this article, you may be able to make some adjustments to help it apply more accurately to your own financial situation.

Multiple income streams

It can be smart to set up multiple income streams for your future years. Here's just one example of how that could look:

Income Source Annual Income Social Security $30,000 Dividends from stocks $20,000 IRAs and 401(k)s $10,000 Fixed annuity $20,000 TOTAL $80,000

Here's a look at each of these and how they might work for you.

Social Security

The average monthly Social Security benefit was just $2,075, as of January 2026, which is nearly $25,000 for the year. Most people will need to set up more income than that for their futures. The amount you get from Social Security will be independent of how much you have socked away -- and very dependent on how much you earned during your working life.

If you earned more than average, you can expect benefits that are higher than average -- and vice versa. Still, the maximum benefit was recently $5,181, or about $62,000 annually -- and very few people can qualify for it.

There are ways to beef up your future benefits, though, such as delaying claiming them.

Dividends from stocks

Dividends can be a wonderful form of retirement income because they come from the stocks you own and don't require you to sell any shares. Better still, healthy and growing dividend payers tend to increase their payouts over time.

If you have a portfolio of stocks worth $400,000 and the overall dividend yield for it is, say, 3.5%, you're looking at $14,000 in annual income. If that income increases by, say, 5% annually, on average, it will be nearly $18,000 in five years and nearly $22,000 in 10 years. This kind of income can help you keep up with or even beat inflation.

IRAs and 401(k)s

I've assumed that you're retiring with $400,000 in this article but we haven't specified where that money is kept. If it's in IRAs and 401(k)s, you can potentially enjoy some dividend or interest income from your holdings in the accounts -- and you might also sell some of your holdings over time to generate income.

If your withdrawals are coming out of a Roth IRA or a Roth 401(k), they'll likely be tax-free. (Yay!) If they're from a traditional IRA or 401(k), that income will count as taxable income to you.

Whether from IRAs, 401(k)s, or regular taxable accounts, look into what kind of withdrawal strategy will serve you best -- so that you're not likely to run out of money before you run out of breath.

Fixed annuity

There are many kinds of annuities, and the Motley Fool generally favors fixed annuities. The table below will give you an idea of the income you might expect from fixed annuities -- for the rest of your life:

Purchaser Amount Paid Expected Monthly Income Annual Income 65-year-old man $200,000 $1,370 $16,440 65-year-old woman $400,000 $2,551 $30,612 70-year-old woman $200,000 $1,423 $17,076 70-year-old man $400,000 $3,111 $37,332 70-year-old couple $200,000 $1,271 $15,252 70-year-old couple $400,000 $2,542 $30,504

Note that women are generally quoted lower payouts as they tend to live longer. A joint annuity will pay less, as it's expected to keep paying even when one of the couple dies.

The examples above can give you an idea of what kind of income you might expect in retirement if you have $400,000 socked away when you retire. If you're still some years from retiring, you may be able to retire with a lot more than the sums above.

Remember that there are other possible sources of retirement income, too, such as part-time jobs, renting out space in your home, making and selling things, tutoring, a reverse mortgage, and so on. Develop a plan that's best for you.

