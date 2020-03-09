Retiring in this market? Buy Fixed Index Annuities

(New York)

Imagine retiring this month. The Dow’s recent bottom means it was 18%+ off its peak. That is a really rough time to be entering the late stages of a career or early stages of retirement. One option for those worried about protecting income is a fixed index annuity. The insurance product guarantees full principal and is designed to offer upside as well. The idea is to have their yields outperform the market, but at the same time offer full downside protection.

FINSUM: Fixed index annuities are probably going to see a big rise in popularity this year given how poorly the stock market is doing. Worth consideration.

fixed index annuities

retirement

annuities

bear market

