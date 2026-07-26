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Retiring With a Government 457? How to Decide Between Your 401(k), 457, and Roth Conversions for That Unused Leave Payout

July 26, 2026 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by Motley Fool YouTube for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Government 457 plans can offer rare penalty-free early access, which is crucial if you may tap funds before 59½.

  • Comparing each account’s fees, investment options, and Roth-conversion tax impact can change where that payout belongs.

  • The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Retiring from government service raises big questions about where unused leave payouts should land. Explore how 457 flexibility, 401(k) access rules, fees, and Roth-conversion taxes interact. Watch the video below to see how these choices can shape long-term retirement options.

*This video was published on Jul. 8, 2026.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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