Retiring With a Government 457? How to Decide Between Your 401(k), 457, and Roth Conversions for That Unused Leave Payout

Key Points

Government 457 plans can offer rare penalty-free early access, which is crucial if you may tap funds before 59½.

Comparing each account’s fees, investment options, and Roth-conversion tax impact can change where that payout belongs.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Retiring from government service raises big questions about where unused leave payouts should land. Explore how 457 flexibility, 401(k) access rules, fees, and Roth-conversion taxes interact. Watch the video below to see how these choices can shape long-term retirement options.

*This video was published on Jul. 8, 2026.

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The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

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