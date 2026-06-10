Retiring Into a Bad Market Could Break the 4% Rule: How Sequence-of-Returns Risk Threatens Your Nest Egg

Key Points

Two retirees with the same nest egg and average return can see one portfolio thrive while the other runs dry early.

Tools like cash buckets, flexible withdrawals, and partial annuities can help blunt early-retirement market shocks.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Retirement success can hinge on when returns arrive, not just how large they are. See how identical average gains still lead one nest egg to flourish while another fails, and discover tools to manage this sequencing risk in the video below.

*This video was published on Jun. 9, 2026.

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The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

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