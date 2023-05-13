Retiring Abroad: What Happens to Your Social Security Benefits?

Retirement can be a great time to travel the world if you didn't have the opportunity when you were younger. Some people even choose to live abroad, either to better immerse themselves in other cultures or to save on the cost of living. There are a lot of upsides to retiring outside the U.S., but it brings some unique challenges too.

A lot of seniors may wonder whether they'll still be able to receive Social Security benefits if they retire abroad. Fortunately, the answer is often yes, but it depends on a few factors, like where you retire to and your U.S. citizenship status. Here's what you need to know.

You can receive Social Security benefits in most foreign countries

The U.S. government will send you monthly Social Security checks abroad, assuming you qualify for benefits. But there are a few countries it won't send checks to, including:

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Cuba

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Moldova

North Korea

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan

If you retire to any of the above countries other than Cuba or North Korea, you may be able to obtain an exemption, which would enable you to continue receiving Social Security while living there. Reach out to the Social Security Administration to learn more about how this works and what you have to do to qualify.

Those who don't qualify for an exemption don't necessarily forfeit their Social Security checks by retiring to one of these countries. The U.S. government will withhold all your benefits for the time that you live there. But if you later move back to the U.S. or to another country that the U.S. sends Social Security checks to, the government will give you all the money it previously withheld.

Noncitizens have it harder

U.S. citizens retiring abroad can generally receive Social Security retirement benefits for the duration of their life as long as they worked long enough to qualify for benefits or are married to someone who worked enough. But those who aren't U.S. citizens could lose access to their benefits if they remain abroad for an extended period of time.

The U.S. government will discontinue noncitizens' Social Security payments if they live outside the country for six full calendar months. Benefits will not resume until you've been back in the U.S. for a full calendar month. There are exceptions to this rule, though, depending on which country you're a citizen of.

The simplest way to find out whether you can expect Social Security benefits while abroad is to use the Social Security Administration's Payments Abroad Screening Tool. This will ask you a few questions about your citizenship status and the country you're currently residing in or plan to reside in. Then, it'll tell you what you can expect in terms of Social Security benefits.

Keep the Social Security Administration in the loop about life changes

When living abroad, it's important to alert the Social Security Administration by mail or phone or through your my Social Security account about major life changes that could affect your benefits. For example, if you're moving, you need to ensure the Social Security Administration knows your new address, or you could experience an interruption in your benefit checks.

You should also notify the Social Security Administration of the following life changes:

Marriage

Divorce

Adopting a child

Minor child or child with disabilities leaving your care

If you're working outside the U.S.

Returning to work after claiming disability benefits

These factors could affect the benefits that you and other members of your household are eligible for. Without accurate information, the Social Security Administration may not be able to pay you all the benefits you're due. Or it could overcompensate you, which sounds like a good thing until it comes looking for its money back.

All this reflects how the process typically works for seniors retiring abroad today. But Social Security is prone to changing over time. It's important to stay up to date on any rule changes that could affect your ability to receive checks abroad. When in doubt, don't hesitate to reach out to the Social Security Administration with questions.

