Retiring Abroad? 3 Important Financial Implications to Consider First

Getting away from it all, really away, is a fond wish for many. And retiring abroad can indeed be a reality with some savings and forethought. But don't assume it'll necessarily be cheap and easy -- especially the latter.

Spending your retirement years in a Central American paradise, the serenity of a distant island in the Caribbean, or some mountain village in southern Europe -- you name it -- may sound great and well may be just that. But understanding all the implications before you make the move is essential for a seamless transition and to avoid any unexpected pitfalls, and that includes financial matters.

That's because this involves more than just a change of scenery. A whole new landscape of regulations, taxation, and currency valuation can cause you some headaches and losses you never expected when you made your great escape.

Here is a bit more on each of those three topics to keep in mind as you navigate your options.

1. Taxes are unique to each country

Each nation has its own tax system, and you can easily be liable for taxes in your new home and your old one. The U.S. government, as an example (and a big one), taxes U.S. citizens on their income regardless of where they live.

There can be relief. More than 60 countries have tax treaties with the U.S. that can avoid double taxation to one degree or another, and some even offer incentives to attract folks like you. The terms vary widely, and some U.S. states don't honor those treaties themselves.



And it's not just income. Property, inheritance, and wealth taxes can also be affected. Make sure you know the lay of each land you're considering as you make your plans.

2. Currency fluctuations can scramble your nest egg

Don't expect the purchasing power of your retirement funds to remain constant. Currency fluctuations are a daily fact of life. Those changes make your income that month worth more or less than you expect, and that can affect your lifestyle for the better or the worse, especially if you're pushing the envelope on how much you need to do what you want to do when you end up where you want to be.

3. Rules, regulations, and norms can vary widely

Financial rules, regulations, and norms are also unique to each country. Some nations, for instance, may not recognize trusts like those used for estate planning in the United States.

Different banking regulations and norms from place to place, including within the same country, can also easily affect your ability to access and manage your money.

Being unfamiliar with these rules can lead to complications. Be sure to educate yourself about all that, and consider using outside help from a trusted source to get both the formal and inside info when you can.

Master the complexities and enjoy a simple overseas retirement

Cozy climates, cool and different cultures, and a cheaper cost of living can certainly make retiring abroad alluring. But navigate those waters carefully, whether you plan to retire early or when Social Security says you're of age.

While money matters are just one part of the equation, they're a big one. Do your research so you can make informed decisions and prepare adequately. That will help prevent your dream of a bucolic retirement in some exotic new environs from turning into a nightmare.

