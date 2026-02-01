Retiring With $800,000? Here's the Annual Income That Might Give You.

Key Points

The amount of annual income an $800,000 nest egg provides will depend on how your money is invested.

While many experts recommend a 4% withdrawal rate, that may not be appropriate for you.

It's important to have realistic expectations so your finances aren't thrown for a loop.

Saving for retirement is a struggle for many people. Between mortgage payments, medical bills, and other ongoing costs, it's easy enough for IRA or 401(k) contributions to fall by the wayside.

If you're retiring with $800,000, it means you're in better shape financially than the many Americans who have no retirement savings at all. But it's important to know how much annual income a nest egg that size will provide you with.

In that regard, there's no single answer. But here are some scenarios that may apply to you if you have an $800,000 nest egg.

What to expect from $800,000 in savings

An $800,000 savings balance might seem like a lot of money. But remember that money needs to last for your entire retirement. So, it's important to withdraw from your savings carefully.

If we use the popular 4% rule, an $800,000 nest egg might give you $32,000 in annual income, not accounting for inflation-related adjustments. However, it's not a given that a 4% withdrawal rate is right for you.

If you're retiring on the early side or if your portfolio is very conservatively invested, then a 4% withdrawal rate may be too aggressive. If that's the case, and you decide that a 3% withdrawal rate is safer for you, then that leads to an annual income of just $24,000.

On the flip side, it may be that you have a decent chunk of your retirement portfolio in the stock market, and that you're retiring in your late 60s or early 70s. In that case, a 5% withdrawal rate is something you may feel comfortable with, giving you an annual income of $40,000.

Make sure to run the numbers before retiring

When you save a large amount of money for retirement, whether it's $800,000 or another sum, it's easy to assume it'll more than suffice. But it's important to come up with a withdrawal rate that works for you and get a sense of what annual income your savings might provide.

Of course, there's a good chance you'll have additional income coming your way in the form of Social Security benefits. So the income your nest egg provides may not be your only source in retirement.

But it's important to make sure your savings can support your desired lifestyle. If not, you may need to either rethink your lifestyle plans or consider delaying retirement. Working a few extra years could give your savings enough of a boost so you don't have to alter your plans.

