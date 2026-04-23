Retiring in 2030? Here's What to Do With Your Savings Right Now.

Key Points

Try sneaking more money into your IRA or 401(k).

Start shifting assets to match your stage of life.

Come up with a withdrawal strategy so you know how much retirement income to expect.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If you're planning to retire in 2030, the clock is ticking -- and not necessarily in a bad way. Retirement is an exciting period of life. And you may be getting closer to making concrete plans for it.

It's important to make sure your savings are on track and that you're setting yourself up for success if retirement is less than half a decade away. Here are some key moves to make with your savings right now.

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1. Take advantage of catch-up contributions

If retirement is four years away, there's a good chance you're at least 50 years old. That means you're eligible to make up catch-up contributions in your IRA or 401(k) plan.

For an IRA, that means getting to contribute an additional $1,100 this year for a total of $8,600. For a 401(k), catch-ups are worth up to $8,000, bringing your total allowable contribution in 2026 to $32,500.

If you have a 401(k), be mindful that if your earnings were over $150,000 last year, you'll have to make your catch-up contributions in a Roth account.But in that case, you can still put up to $24,500 into a traditional 401(k) if that makes more sense from a tax perspective.

2. Start shifting your assets

As retirement gets closer, your investments should shift toward a less risky allocation. This doesn't mean you should dump your stocks. Rather, it means shifting toward a larger bond allocation for more stability.

Within the stock portion of your portfolio, you may also want to start easing up on growth stocks and put more of your money into dividend stocks. Dividend stocks can be less volatile (though that's not guaranteed), and the income they generate can help offset other portfolio losses.

And don't forget your cash allocation. It's a good idea to retire with two to three years' worth of living costs in cash in case there's a steep market downturn early on with a slow recovery. Aim to convert assets like stocks into cash when their value is up.

3. Build a clear withdrawal strategy

To retire with confidence, it's important to know what annual income to expect from your savings. Now's the time to build a clear withdrawal strategy based on your current or anticipated asset allocation, timeline, and spending needs.

Many financial experts say a 4% withdrawal rate is a good starting point for tapping savings. You may want to play things a bit more safe if you're anticipating a longer retirement or are learning toward a more conservative asset mix. Figure out a plan that works for you and run the numbers so you know what you're looking at.

For example, say you've saved $1.4 million and are most comfortable with a 3.6% withdrawal rate. That puts your annual income from your savings at about $50,000. You can combine that with your estimated Social Security benefits and other anticipated income streams to get a clear picture of your spending power.

If you're less than five years away from retirement, now's the time to make sure your plan really works. Make these moves with your savings so you can approach that milestone with a clear head.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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