Retiring in 2026? 6 Reasons You Should Delay Those Plans

At nearly halfway through 2025, some folks may be eyeballing 2026 for retirement for any number of reasons.

Find Out: David Letterman’s Top Reason To Rethink Retirement: Do Experts Agree With His ‘Myth of Retirement’?

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Getting to that point is a great accomplishment if you’re well prepared, but if you aren’t, you could be putting yourself in a state of undue stress right as you hope to be relaxing into a more leisurely life.

Financial experts suggested some reasons you might want to delay a 2026 retirement.

You Haven’t Mapped Out Your Cash Flow

If you haven’t thoroughly mapped out your retirement income sources, projected expenses (including potential long-term care costs), and developed a solid investment strategy to address any shortfalls and market volatility, it may be wise to delay retirement, according to Christine Lam, a CFP and investment advisor representative at Financial Investment Team.

“Typically, retirement planning conversations begin five to 10 years ahead of a projected retirement date,” she said.

She strongly recommended consulting a financial planner for a comprehensive retirement analysis and cash flow projection well before retirement.

Learn More: 6 Cash-Flow Mistakes Boomers Are Making With Their Retirement Savings

Employment Gaps and Reduced Social Security Benefits

Social Security benefits are calculated based on your highest 35 years of earnings, Lam said. If your work history includes several years with little or no income, continuing to work could help replace those lower-earning years with higher-income ones, which increases your future Social Security benefits, she pointed out.

“Additionally, delaying the start of Social Security benefits beyond full retirement age (generally age 67) can result in a permanent increase in your monthly payout,” she said. Careful Social Security planning is a key part of retirement planning.

It May Not Be the Most Favorable Environment

Unfortunately, in 2026, you may still be retiring into a time of elevated interest rates, sticky inflation and uneven market performance, all of which can disrupt portfolio withdrawals and reduce purchasing power, according to Christopher Stroup, CFP and owner of Silicon Beach Financial.

“Retiring into volatility without a plan for sequencing risk, especially for equity-heavy portfolios, can erode long-term wealth,” he said.

These times require flexibility and proactive planning.

Rising Healthcare Expenses

People retiring before age 65 should consider the implications of losing employer-sponsored health insurance, Lam said.

“Since Medicare eligibility begins at age 65, those with ongoing health issues may find it beneficial to remain employed in order to maintain coverage,” she said.

Stroup agreed, saying that the cost of rising out-of-pocket expenses and Medicare premiums can eat into fixed retirement income.

“Delaying retirement gives you time to build a health savings account (HSA), extend employer coverage or optimize Medicare enrollment to avoid late penalties and income-related premium surcharges,” Stroup said.

Delayed Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs)

An added benefit of delaying your retirement and working longer is that it may allow you to delay required minimum distributions (RMDs), the payments you are required to take from your retirement accounts by age 70. This means you can avoid tapping taxable accounts too soon and can contribute more to retirement plans, Stroup explained.

“Entrepreneurs can also better time business exits to manage capital gains and harvest deductions strategically,” he said.

You Want a Balanced Portfolio

The stock market has been volatile this year, largely due to tariff trade wars, but if you were to retire into an economic downturn, you risk “locking in investment losses by withdrawing at depressed values,” Stroup said.

Thus, delaying retirement gives your portfolio more time to recover and reduces the number of years you’ll rely on it for income.

Be Sure To Meet These Financial Milestones First

Before retiring, use this checklist to make sure you’re ready. Here’s what you should have:

A reliable income stream that covers essential expenses

Adequate emergency and healthcare reserves

A tax-efficient withdrawal strategy

A plan for long-term care and inflation protection

Confidence that your portfolio can weather market shocks

As with all significant financial planning, if you can work with a trusted financial advisor, you’ll rest assured that you’ve covered all your bases by retirement.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Retiring in 2026? 6 Reasons You Should Delay Those Plans

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.