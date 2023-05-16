Retirement Savings: How Much Cash Gen X Needs To Retire in the Next 10-20 years

If you were born between 1965-1980, you’re a member of Generation X, which means you’re probably thinking about retiring in the next decade or two. But are you ready?

A report from the Society of Actuaries Research Institute found that among all generational groups, Gen X tends to be less confident when it comes to their finances. Only 57% agreed that their finances are under control, while only 54% said they felt they were on track for a financially secure retirement. Furthermore, 35% of Gen Xers said that the amount of debt they have makes it difficult to manage their finances.

A decade will be here and gone faster than you might think, so if your finances aren’t in the best shape, it’s time to take action. Here’s how much cash Gen X needs to retire in the next 10-20 years.

Knowing How Much You’ll Need To Retire as a Gen Xer

Jay Zigmont, Ph.D., CFP, founder of Childfree Wealth, said that everyone’s retirement number will be different. However, even though there’s not a universal number that applies to how much Gen Xers need to have saved by retirement, Zigmont offered a couple ways to get an idea of how much you might need.

“You can get a rough number by using the safe withdrawal rate (SWR) of 4%,” advised Zigmont. “While there is a bit of debate on the exact percent, the general rule is that you can pull out 4% of your net worth each year over a 30-year retirement and have a low likelihood of running out of money. The inverse of the SWR says that if you take your expected expenses and multiply it by 25, that will tell you how much you need to have saved for retirement (i.e., if your annual expenses are $40k, you need $1 million).”

Kendall Meade, certified financial planner at SoFi, acknowledged that you can estimate what you’ll need in retirement based on your current spending, but she also recommends creating a financial plan.

“This can allow you to get much more specific and account for your personal situation — how you are invested, healthcare costs, fixed income such as pensions, etc.,” she said.

What You Should Do If You’re Behind Your Retirement Goal

Both Zigmont and Meade have suggestions to help you get on the right track financially, so you’ll be in good shape come retirement time. Here are some of the suggestions they offered.

Start Planning for Long-Term Care Costs

Zigmont said that now is the time for Gen Xers to be working on a plan to cover long-term care costs.

“On average, it costs $108k per year for a private room in a skilled nursing facility,” he said. “Men, on average, will spend 2.2 years in long-term care, and women will spend 3.7 years. My goal with clients is to have a plan in place by their mid-40s, so it is time (or overdue) for Gen X. Having a plan for long-term care may include setting money aside or getting a long-term care insurance policy. Just keep in mind that long-term care insurance is expensive as the cost of LTC is stupidly expensive.”

Save or Invest the Majority of Raises or Bonuses

Meade said that it can be easy to get caught up in what she calls lifestyle inflation — also known as lifestyle creep. She said it’s a double whammy because you’re spending and not saving extra money, but your expenses are growing. This means you’re creating a lifestyle that will cost more in retirement.

“A way to avoid that is by saving or investing the majority of any raises or bonuses you get,” said Meade. “This serves two purposes — it prevents lifestyle inflation and keeps your expenses lower now, meaning you will need less money to replace your current lifestyle in retirement, and it allows you to save more money now, which can be invested and grow over time.”

Meade said saving bonuses and raises can be relatively painless because it creates an “out of sight, out of mind” mentality. You’ll never get used to having that extra income to live off of and won’t have to make budget cuts later.

Max Out Your Retirement Accounts

For starters, if you’re not contributing enough to your 401(k) to get your employer’s full match, you are leaving money on the table.

On top of that, Meade said that people aged 50 and older can make catch-up contributions on top of the retirement contribution limits.

“For 2023 — the 401(k) contribution limits are $22,500, but with that additional catch-up contribution of $7,500 for those over 50, you could contribute up to $30,000,” advised Meade. “The IRA contribution limit for 2023 is $6,500 with an additional catch-up contribution of $1,000 for those over 50 making a total contribution of up to $7,500.”

