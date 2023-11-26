Retirement Savings: Experts Say Eliminating These 9 Bad Money Habits Is Key

The experts are constantly telling you that you need to have a lot more saved for retirement than you think, which can create pressure: How do you squeeze extra money out of your existing expenses to put more away for retirement?

The answer might be hiding in plain sight in wasteful or hidden expenditures you can curb. To make the most of your retirement savings, experts suggest you eliminate these nine bad money habits.

Lifestyle Inflation

One of the biggest hindering factors for retirement goals is lifestyle inflation, according to Kendall Meade, financial planner at SoFi. This is when your expenses increase as your income grows. She called this a “double whammy” because not only are you not saving but your expenses are growing, so you become accustomed to a lifestyle that will cost more in retirement.

A way to avoid that is by saving or investing the majority of any raises or bonuses you get, she said.

“This prevents lifestyle inflation and keeps your expenses lower now,” she explained, “meaning you will need less money to replace your current lifestyle in retirement. And it allows you to save more money now which can be invested and grow over time.”

She promised this method can be “relatively painless” because when you are making these changes as they occur in your life it is “out of sight out of mind.” You never get used to having this income to live off of versus having to make budget cuts later.

High-Interest Rate Debt

Another of the most common reasons that people are unable to save and invest, Meade said, is that they have to clear away debts first.

“By avoiding high interest rate debts,” she said, “we can save more, allowing us to reach our goals faster.”

She also said not all debt is bad debt.

“You do not need to have low-interest-rate debt paid off before saving for retirement,” she said. “Debts with lower interest rates — less than 7% — such as mortgages, car loans or student loans can actually be leveraged to increase your ability to earn or save; these can just be paid off over time.”

Not Saving Early Enough

Starting to save for retirement early is a game changer, according to Jeff Rose, a CFP and founder of Good Financial Cents. “Think about it like this: The money you save in your 20s could grow a lot over the years, thanks to compound interest. It’s like magic growth for your savings.

Rose cited a study from the National Bureau of Economic Research that showed starting early could result in a retirement fund that’s two to three times bigger.

Failing To Set Aside Emergency Funds

Emergency expenses have a habit of materializing precisely when you least anticipate them, according to Ethan Keller, president of Dominion, a wealth management network.

Emergencies can run the gamut, and he said “a fractured limb, two flat tires or a sick cat has the potential to cost thousands of dollars.”

These expenses can also have a long-lasting impact on your budget if you have not amassed a sizable emergency fund, Keller added.

Without an emergency fund, you may find yourself in a precarious financial position, he warned: “For example, you may be obligated to utilize a high-interest credit card to settle a hospital account or fall behind on your rent. It may ultimately compel you to choose between paying and skipping expenses, which is never a favorable situation.”

Not Automating Savings

People who don’t automate savings are going to have more trouble saving for retirement, said Jake Claver, finance expert and CEO of Syndicately, an investing consulting company.

“Automating savings into your retirement accounts is effectively paying your future self first,” he said. “This method ensures consistent savings and reduces the temptation to spend what you should be saving. It’s about making saving a non-negotiable part of your budget, much like rent or mortgage payments.”

Not Spending Mindfully

We all have different money mindsets and spending habits. People who don’t spend mindfully are at risk of not having enough extra to go into retirement savings, Claver said.

“Mindful spending is one way that involves being aware of where your money is going and questioning each expense’s necessity and value,” Claver said. “This doesn’t mean living frugally but rather making more informed decisions about your expenditures. For instance, opting for a slightly older car model can save thousands, which can be redirected to your retirement fund.”

Not Setting Clear Retirement Goals

Building wealth of any kind, including retirement savings, requires clear goals. According to Bri Conn, co-host of the Childfree Wealth Podcast, “Retirement can at times feel far off making it hard for people to be motivated to save. … Having clear goals in place is the best habit people can have to help them reach financial success.”

Every retiring person has a different vision, she explained. People who would prefer to cut back on work now and travel more often while continuing to save at a slower rate are going to have different needs than those who plan to settle in place and simply enjoy a more leisurely life.

Impulsive Spending

It’s a lot easier to spend freely when you’re making an income; but, once you retire, you won’t have as much financial fluidity. It is better to get ahead of impulsive spending early.

Curbing impulsive spending habits allows individuals to redirect discretionary income towards retirement savings, according to Maya Chidiac, contributor at Investing In the Web.

She suggested strategies such as creating a budget, practicing delayed gratification and distinguishing between needs and wants.

Ignoring Investment Opportunities

If retirement is still a long way off, a big mistake is failing to explore investment opportunities, Chidiac said. “[That] may limit the growth potential of retirement savings.”

Just saving money in a literal savings account won’t make it possible to have enough to retire for most people. Investing is one of the few ways to take your income and turn it into wealth for when you need it most.

