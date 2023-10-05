Retirement Royalty: 3 Dividend Aristocrats for a Steady Income Stream

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Dividend investing will always stay in style. While the market moves in cycles of ups and downs, dividend investing offers income even during prolonged market downturns. This reliable income has garnered the interest and love of most long-term investors due to its ability to combine growth and an alternative return via cash dividends. While it’s true that most dividend companies are pretty much established in their fields and offer less room for growth due to the nature of their business, there is a way to offset some of that missing growth through growing dividends.

Let me introduce the dividend aristocrats. These are elite dividend companies with a strong track history and have consistently increased their dividends for many years — specifically, 25 years as a minimum. The companies also have to be part of the S&P 500 Index. This quality of the dividend stock lets you enjoy growth, stability, and predictable income for a comfortable retirement. Not bad for long-term strategy, right? Now, let’s look at three dividend aristocrats with promising yields.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in various therapeutic products in immunology, oncology, aesthetics, and neuroscience. The company has been making strides in multiple products currently in development. It recently received approval from the European Commission on TEPKINLY® as an adult treatment for refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma. ABBV also announced positive Phase 3 topline results on the second set of its three-phase trial for its BOTOX® Cosmetic as a treatment for the disruption on the neck, jawline, and lower face attributed to platysma prominence.

AbbVie currently pays a dividend yield of 3.97%. The company has consistently increased its dividends for 51 years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat index. ABBV recently beat analyst EPS estimates by 4.30%. According to the latest financial reports, most of its performance is driven by its non-Humira business. ABBV has also raised its 2023 outlook for its adjusted diluted EPS guidance range of $10.90 – $11.10 from $10.57 – $10.97. With a strong portfolio of upcoming products and dividend history, ABBV is an excellent choice for dividend stocks to buy for retirement.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is an energy company that produces crude oil and natural gas and other vertically aligned products like lubricants, additives, and petrochemicals. The company explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas, liquified natural gas, and refined products in its upstream and downstream segments. Chevron’s recent acquisition of PDC Energy is expected to boost the company’s reserves by at least 10%. According to Mike Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and chief executive officer, “Our consistent performance and disciplined use of capital are driving superior value for our shareholders.”

CVX is currently offering a 3.53% dividend yield, and the company has consistently increased its dividend payouts for 36 consecutive years. CVX has returned $7.2 billion to its shareholders via buybacks and dividends, a 37% increase YOY. That is some sweet income for its long-term shareholders, which is why it is one of the top Dividend Aristocrats on our list.

Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is one of the most well-recognized beverage companies globally. It is famous for its Coca-Cola and is a favorite of most long-term investors like Warren Buffet. The company has expanded its portfolio of products to non-cola beverages like dairy, plant-based beverages, sports drinks, and more. It previously announced the addition of two new flavors for VitaminWater to its growing portfolio. KO recently announced that Thomas S. Gayner, CEO of Markel Group, has been elected as a director. Henrique Braun, Coca-Cola’s current President of International Development, was also voted as Corporate Senior Vice President.

KO announced strong financial performance for the 2nd quarter. KO beat EPS estimates by 8.33% to $0.59, while comparable non-GAAP EPS increased 11% to $0.78. Net revenue also grew by 6%, while non-GAAP organic revenues grew by 11%. The company pays a dividend yield of 3.25% based on the stock’s latest trading price and has consistently increased its dividends for 61 years, cementing its place in the dividend aristocrats list.

