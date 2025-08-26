Retirement Readiness in All 50 States: How Do You Compare?

You might find yourself adjusting your retirement savings strategy before 2025 ends, especially if you’re worried you don’t have enough money saved up. Key findings from a new study by GOBankingRates indicate the average retirement savings balance is $315,000 or more in all 50 states.

To determine how ready the average person is for retirement, GOBankingRates looked at key data in every state such as the average savings for retirement households and the state and local tax rate. Data was scored and weighted to show the states with the highest retirement readiness: the average retirement savings (1.50), average total cost of living (1.00), state and local tax rate (1.00) and states that tax Social Security income (0.25).

Key Findings

New Hampshire ranks as the most retirement ready state in America. Key factors that propelled The Granite State to the top include a 0% state and local tax rate and no tax on Social Security. The average retirement savings balance is $512,781.

Key factors that propelled The Granite State to the top include a 0% state and local tax rate and no tax on Social Security. The average retirement savings balance is $512,781. Four states in the top 10 have average retirement savings of more than $500,000: New Hampshire (#1), Alaska (#2), Connecticut (#6) and New Jersey (#9).

have average retirement savings of more than $500,000: New Hampshire (#1), Alaska (#2), Connecticut (#6) and New Jersey (#9). Connecticut (#6) is the only state in the top 10 with a tax on Social Security.

Three states with a 0% state and local tax rate — New Hampshire (#1), Delaware (#3) and Oregon (#4) — ranked in the top five. The fourth state, Montana, came in 19th place.

— New Hampshire (#1), Delaware (#3) and Oregon (#4) — ranked in the top five. The fourth state, Montana, came in 19th place. Utah came in dead last for retirement readiness. The average retirement savings balance is $315,160, the smallest balance out of all 50 states.

The average retirement savings balance is $315,160, the smallest balance out of all 50 states. Across all 50 states, the average retirement savings balance is $429,525.

Here’s what retirement readiness looks like from coast to coast in the United States.

1. New Hampshire

Average retirement savings balance: $512,781

$512,781 Average home value: $525,367

$525,367 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $55,263

$55,263 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 0.00%

2. Alaska

Average retirement savings balance: $503,822

$503,822 Average home value: $390,416

$390,416 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $49,122

$49,122 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 1.82%

3. Delaware

Average retirement savings balance: $454,679

$454,679 Average home value: $404,242

$404,242 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $45,565

$45,565 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 0.00%

4. Oregon

Average retirement savings balance: $452,558

$452,558 Average home value: $516,004

$516,004 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $56,618

$56,618 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 0.00%

5. Virginia

Average retirement savings balance: $492,965

$492,965 Average home value: $416,081

$416,081 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $46,404

$46,404 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 5.77%

6. Connecticut

Average retirement savings balance: $545,754

$545,754 Average home value: $459,126

$459,126 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $51,124

$51,124 Tax on Social Security? Yes

Yes State and local tax rate: 6.35%

7. Iowa

Average retirement savings balance: $465,127

$465,127 Average home value: $234,595

$234,595 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $31,425

$31,425 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 6.94%

8. Pennsylvania

Average retirement savings balance: $462,075

$462,075 Average home value: $282,948

$282,948 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $35,997

$35,997 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 6.34%

9. New Jersey

Average retirement savings balance: $514,245

$514,245 Average home value: $584,141

$584,141 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $61,636

$61,636 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 6.60%

10. Maryland

Average retirement savings balance: $485,501

$485,501 Average home value: $449,888

$449,888 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $51,726

$51,726 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 6.00%

11. Kentucky

Average retirement savings balance: $441,757

$441,757 Average home value: $223,560

$223,560 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $30,625

$30,625 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 6.00%

12. Michigan

Average retirement savings balance: $439,568

$439,568 Average home value: $257,567

$257,567 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $33,107

$33,107 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 6.00%

13. Wisconsin

Average retirement savings balance: $448,975

$448,975 Average home value: $332,676

$332,676 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $40,394

$40,394 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 5.72%

14. South Dakota

Average retirement savings balance: $449,628

$449,628 Average home value: $318,047

$318,047 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $39,202

$39,202 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 6.11%

15. North Carolina

Average retirement savings balance: $464,104

$464,104 Average home value: $339,472

$339,472 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $40,099

$40,099 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 7.00%

16. Vermont

Average retirement savings balance: $494,569

$494,569 Average home value: $404,003

$404,003 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $48,236

$48,236 Tax on Social Security? Yes

Yes State and local tax rate: 6.39%

17. South Carolina

Average retirement savings balance: $449,486

$449,486 Average home value: $306,515

$306,515 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $37,203

$37,203 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 7.49%

18. Kansas

Average retirement savings balance: $452,703

$452,703 Average home value: $240,632

$240,632 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $31,490

$31,490 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 8.78%

19. Montana

Average retirement savings balance: $390,768

$390,768 Average home value: $465,657

$465,657 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $49,293

$49,293 Tax on Social Security? Yes

Yes State and local tax rate: 0.00%

20. Ohio

Average retirement savings balance: $427,462

$427,462 Average home value: $244,520

$244,520 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $33,215

$33,215 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 7.30%

21. Idaho

Average retirement savings balance: $437,396

$437,396 Average home value: $473,815

$473,815 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $50,771

$50,771 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 6.03%

22. Georgia

Average retirement savings balance: $435,254

$435,254 Average home value: $338,449

$338,449 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $39,026

$39,026 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 7.44%

23. Illinois

Average retirement savings balance: $449,983

$449,983 Average home value: $288,650

$288,650 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $36,096

$36,096 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 8.92%

24. Texas

Average retirement savings balance: $434,328

$434,328 Average home value: $308,148

$308,148 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $36,601

$36,601 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 8.20%

25. Massachusetts

Average retirement savings balance: $478,947

$478,947 Average home value: $682,333

$682,333 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $74,255

$74,255 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 6.25%

26. Indiana

Average retirement savings balance: $405,732

Average home value: $254,239

Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $32,944

Tax on Social Security? No

State and local tax rate: 7.00%

27. Florida

Average retirement savings balance: $428,997

$428,997 Average home value: $407,037

$407,037 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $46,424

$46,424 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 7.02%

28. Nebraska

Average retirement savings balance: $404,650

$404,650 Average home value: $276,222

$276,222 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $34,540

$34,540 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 6.98%

29. Minnesota

Average retirement savings balance: $470,549

$470,549 Average home value: $356,319

$356,319 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $40,365

$40,365 Tax on Social Security? Yes

Yes State and local tax rate: 8.13%

30. Maine

Average retirement savings balance: $403,751

$403,751 Average home value: $411,661

$411,661 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $48,801

$48,801 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 5.50%

31. Missouri

Average retirement savings balance: $410,656

$410,656 Average home value: $263,204

$263,204 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $32,883

$32,883 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 8.41%

32. Wyoming

Average retirement savings balance: $381,133

$381,133 Average home value: $362,841

$362,841 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $41,598

$41,598 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 5.56%

33. Washington

Average retirement savings balance: $469,987

$469,987 Average home value: $626,277

$626,277 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $63,663

$63,663 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 9.47%

34. New Mexico

Average retirement savings balance: $428,041

$428,041 Average home value: $316,060

$316,060 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $38,084

$38,084 Tax on Social Security? Yes

Yes State and local tax rate: 7.67%

35. Arizona

Average retirement savings balance: $427,418

$427,418 Average home value: $440,801

$440,801 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $51,081

$51,081 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 8.52%

36. Alabama

Average retirement savings balance: $395,563

$395,563 Average home value: $233,309

$233,309 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $30,591

$30,591 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 9.44%

37. Mississippi

Average retirement savings balance: $347,884

$347,884 Average home value: $191,192

$191,192 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $27,731

$27,731 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 7.06%

38. West Virginia

Average retirement savings balance: $370,532

$370,532 Average home value: $170,813

$170,813 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $26,558

$26,558 Tax on Social Security? Yes

Yes State and local tax rate: 6.58%

39. Colorado

Average retirement savings balance: $449,719

$449,719 Average home value: $569,282

$569,282 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $57,925

$57,925 Tax on Social Security? Yes

Yes State and local tax rate: 7.86%

40. Louisiana

Average retirement savings balance: $386,908

$386,908 Average home value: $211,710

$211,710 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $30,471

$30,471 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 10.11%

41. Oklahoma

Average retirement savings balance: $361,366

$361,366 Average home value: $218,259

$218,259 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $29,332

$29,332 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 9.05%

42. Arkansas

Average retirement savings balance: $364,395

$364,395 Average home value: $219,012

$219,012 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $30,291

$30,291 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 9.48%

43. Tennessee

Average retirement savings balance: $376,476

$376,476 Average home value: $336,770

$336,770 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $38,642

$38,642 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 9.61%

44. Nevada

Average retirement savings balance: $379,728

$379,728 Average home value: $472,804

$472,804 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $51,900

$51,900 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 8.24%

45. California

Average retirement savings balance: $452,135

$452,135 Average home value: $811,389

$811,389 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $83,751

$83,751 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 8.98%

46. Rhode Island

Average retirement savings balance: $392,622

$392,622 Average home value: $504,012

$504,012 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $53,104

$53,104 Tax on Social Security? Yes

Yes State and local tax rate: 7.00%

47. North Dakota

Average retirement savings balance: $319,609

$319,609 Average home value: $285,832

$285,832 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $35,104

$35,104 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 7.08%

48. New York

Average retirement savings balance: $382,027

$382,027 Average home value: $481,548

$481,548 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $57,313

$57,313 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 8.54%

49. Hawaii

Average retirement savings balance: $366,776

$366,776 Average home value: $980,272

$980,272 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $104,495

$104,495 Tax on Social Security? No

No State and local tax rate: 4.50%

50. Utah

Average retirement savings balance: $315,160

$315,160 Average home value: $544,926

$544,926 Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $56,127

$56,127 Tax on Social Security? Yes

Yes State and local tax rate: 7.42%

Discover more original studies and surveys in the GOBankingRates original research center.

Methodology: Household median income was sourced from the 2023 U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for June 2025. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data on Aug. 6, the average mortgage was calculated for each state. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; using the national average expenditure costs for retired households, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired consumer units, the average expenditure costs were calculated for each state. The average mortgage and expenditure costs were used to calculate the overall cost of living. The state and local tax rate for each state was sourced from The Tax Foundation for 2025. The average retirement savings for retired households was sourced from Personal Capital’s 2021 report. The average retirement savings was scored and weighted at 1.50, the average total cost of living was scored and weighted at 1.00, the state and local tax rate was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the states that tax Social Security income were scored and weighted at 0.25. All the scores were summed and sorted to show retirement readiness of each state. The states were sorted to show the highest retirement readiness state first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 8, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Retirement Readiness in All 50 States: How Do You Compare?

