Retirement Readiness in All 50 States: How Do You Compare?

August 26, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

You might find yourself adjusting your retirement savings strategy before 2025 ends, especially if you’re worried you don’t have enough money saved up. Key findings from a new study by GOBankingRates indicate the average retirement savings balance is $315,000 or more in all 50 states.

To determine how ready the average person is for retirement, GOBankingRates looked at key data in every state such as the average savings for retirement households and the state and local tax rate. Data was scored and weighted to show the states with the highest retirement readiness: the average retirement savings (1.50), average total cost of living (1.00), state and local tax rate (1.00) and states that tax Social Security income (0.25).

Key Findings

  • New Hampshire ranks as the most retirement ready state in America. Key factors that propelled The Granite State to the top include a 0% state and local tax rate and no tax on Social Security. The average retirement savings balance is $512,781.
  • Four states in the top 10 have average retirement savings of more than $500,000: New Hampshire (#1), Alaska (#2), Connecticut (#6) and New Jersey (#9).
  • Connecticut (#6) is the only state in the top 10 with a tax on Social Security.
  • Three states with a 0% state and local tax rate — New Hampshire (#1), Delaware (#3) and Oregon (#4) — ranked in the top five. The fourth state, Montana, came in 19th place. 
  • Utah came in dead last for retirement readiness. The average retirement savings balance is $315,160, the smallest balance out of all 50 states.
  • Across all 50 states, the average retirement savings balance is $429,525.

Here’s what retirement readiness looks like from coast to coast in the United States.

1. New Hampshire

  • Average retirement savings balance: $512,781
  • Average home value: $525,367
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $55,263
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 0.00%

2. Alaska

  • Average retirement savings balance: $503,822
  • Average home value: $390,416
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $49,122
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 1.82%
3. Delaware

  • Average retirement savings balance: $454,679
  • Average home value: $404,242
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $45,565
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 0.00%
4. Oregon

  • Average retirement savings balance: $452,558
  • Average home value: $516,004
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $56,618
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 0.00%
5. Virginia

  • Average retirement savings balance: $492,965
  • Average home value: $416,081
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $46,404
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 5.77%
6. Connecticut

  • Average retirement savings balance: $545,754
  • Average home value: $459,126
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $51,124
  • Tax on Social Security? Yes
  • State and local tax rate: 6.35%

7. Iowa

  • Average retirement savings balance: $465,127
  • Average home value: $234,595
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $31,425
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 6.94%
8. Pennsylvania

  • Average retirement savings balance: $462,075
  • Average home value: $282,948
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $35,997
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 6.34%
9. New Jersey

  • Average retirement savings balance: $514,245
  • Average home value: $584,141
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $61,636
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 6.60%
10. Maryland

  • Average retirement savings balance: $485,501
  • Average home value: $449,888
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $51,726
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 6.00%
11. Kentucky

  • Average retirement savings balance: $441,757
  • Average home value: $223,560
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $30,625
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 6.00%

12. Michigan

  • Average retirement savings balance: $439,568
  • Average home value: $257,567
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $33,107
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 6.00%
13. Wisconsin

  • Average retirement savings balance: $448,975
  • Average home value: $332,676
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $40,394
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 5.72%
14. South Dakota

  • Average retirement savings balance: $449,628
  • Average home value: $318,047
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $39,202
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 6.11%
15. North Carolina

  • Average retirement savings balance: $464,104
  • Average home value: $339,472
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $40,099
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 7.00%
16. Vermont

  • Average retirement savings balance: $494,569
  • Average home value: $404,003
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $48,236
  • Tax on Social Security? Yes
  • State and local tax rate: 6.39%

17. South Carolina

  • Average retirement savings balance: $449,486
  • Average home value: $306,515
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $37,203
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 7.49%
18. Kansas

  • Average retirement savings balance: $452,703
  • Average home value: $240,632
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $31,490
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 8.78%
19. Montana

  • Average retirement savings balance: $390,768
  • Average home value: $465,657
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $49,293
  • Tax on Social Security? Yes
  • State and local tax rate: 0.00%
20. Ohio

  • Average retirement savings balance: $427,462
  • Average home value: $244,520
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $33,215
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 7.30%
21. Idaho

  • Average retirement savings balance: $437,396
  • Average home value: $473,815
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $50,771
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 6.03%

22. Georgia

  • Average retirement savings balance: $435,254
  • Average home value: $338,449
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $39,026
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 7.44%
23. Illinois

  • Average retirement savings balance: $449,983
  • Average home value: $288,650
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $36,096
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 8.92%
24. Texas

  • Average retirement savings balance: $434,328
  • Average home value: $308,148
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $36,601
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 8.20%
25. Massachusetts

  • Average retirement savings balance: $478,947
  • Average home value: $682,333
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $74,255
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 6.25%
26. Indiana

  • Average retirement savings balance: $405,732
  • Average home value: $254,239
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $32,944
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 7.00%

27. Florida

  • Average retirement savings balance: $428,997
  • Average home value: $407,037
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $46,424
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 7.02%
28. Nebraska

  • Average retirement savings balance: $404,650
  • Average home value: $276,222
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $34,540
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 6.98%
29. Minnesota

  • Average retirement savings balance: $470,549
  • Average home value: $356,319
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $40,365
  • Tax on Social Security? Yes
  • State and local tax rate: 8.13%
30. Maine

  • Average retirement savings balance: $403,751
  • Average home value: $411,661
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $48,801
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 5.50%
31. Missouri

  • Average retirement savings balance: $410,656
  • Average home value: $263,204
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $32,883
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 8.41%

32. Wyoming

  • Average retirement savings balance: $381,133
  • Average home value: $362,841
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $41,598
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 5.56%
33. Washington

  • Average retirement savings balance: $469,987
  • Average home value: $626,277
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $63,663
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 9.47%
34. New Mexico

  • Average retirement savings balance: $428,041
  • Average home value: $316,060
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $38,084
  • Tax on Social Security? Yes
  • State and local tax rate: 7.67%
35. Arizona

  • Average retirement savings balance: $427,418
  • Average home value: $440,801
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $51,081
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 8.52%
36. Alabama

  • Average retirement savings balance: $395,563
  • Average home value: $233,309
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $30,591
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 9.44%

37. Mississippi

  • Average retirement savings balance: $347,884
  • Average home value: $191,192
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $27,731
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 7.06%
38. West Virginia

  • Average retirement savings balance: $370,532
  • Average home value: $170,813
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $26,558
  • Tax on Social Security? Yes
  • State and local tax rate: 6.58%
39. Colorado

  • Average retirement savings balance: $449,719
  • Average home value: $569,282
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $57,925
  • Tax on Social Security? Yes
  • State and local tax rate: 7.86%
40. Louisiana

  • Average retirement savings balance: $386,908
  • Average home value: $211,710
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $30,471
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 10.11%
41. Oklahoma

  • Average retirement savings balance: $361,366
  • Average home value: $218,259
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $29,332
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 9.05%

42. Arkansas

  • Average retirement savings balance: $364,395
  • Average home value: $219,012
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $30,291
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 9.48%
43. Tennessee

  • Average retirement savings balance: $376,476
  • Average home value: $336,770
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $38,642
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 9.61%
44. Nevada

  • Average retirement savings balance: $379,728
  • Average home value: $472,804
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $51,900
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 8.24%
45. California

  • Average retirement savings balance: $452,135
  • Average home value: $811,389
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $83,751
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 8.98%
46. Rhode Island

  • Average retirement savings balance: $392,622
  • Average home value: $504,012
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $53,104
  • Tax on Social Security? Yes
  • State and local tax rate: 7.00%

47. North Dakota

  • Average retirement savings balance: $319,609
  • Average home value: $285,832
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $35,104
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 7.08%
48. New York

  • Average retirement savings balance: $382,027
  • Average home value: $481,548
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $57,313
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 8.54%
49. Hawaii

  • Average retirement savings balance: $366,776 
  • Average home value: $980,272
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $104,495
  • Tax on Social Security? No
  • State and local tax rate: 4.50%
50. Utah

  • Average retirement savings balance: $315,160
  • Average home value: $544,926
  • Total cost of living for homeowners annually: $56,127
  • Tax on Social Security? Yes
  • State and local tax rate: 7.42%

Discover more original studies and surveys in the GOBankingRates original research center.

Methodology: Household median income was sourced from the 2023 U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for June 2025. Assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data on Aug. 6, the average mortgage was calculated for each state. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; using the national average expenditure costs for retired households, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired consumer units, the average expenditure costs were calculated for each state. The average mortgage and expenditure costs were used to calculate the overall cost of living. The state and local tax rate for each state was sourced from The Tax Foundation for 2025. The average retirement savings for retired households was sourced from Personal Capital’s 2021 report. The average retirement savings was scored and weighted at 1.50, the average total cost of living was scored and weighted at 1.00, the state and local tax rate was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the states that tax Social Security income were scored and weighted at 0.25. All the scores were summed and sorted to show retirement readiness of each state. The states were sorted to show the highest retirement readiness state first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 8, 2025.

