Retirement Quotes That Will Encourage You to Save

It’s a no-brainer that planning for retirement is a serious business. The fear of outliving your savings, having to keep up with Medicare deadlines, making the decision when to take Social Security benefits, and making a will. If you’re struggling with these significant decisions take a look at these 101 retirement quotes to motivate and guide you. Or, maybe, you’ll get enjoyment from there as well.

Inspirational Retirement Quotes

1. “There is a whole new kind of life ahead, full of experiences just waiting to happen. Some call it ‘retirement.’ I call it bliss.” — Betty Sullivan

2. “Men do not quit playing because they grow old; they grow old because they quit playing.” — Oliver Wendell Holmes

3. “Retirement is not the end of the road. It is the beginning of the open highway.” — Unknown

4. “Half our life is spent trying to find something to do with the time we have rushed through life trying to save.” —Will Rogers

5. “Time is more valuable than money. You can get more money, but you cannot get more time.” — Jim Rohn

6. “Congratulations! Today is your day. You’re off to great places. You’re off and away!” — Dr. Seuss

7. “Often when you think you’re at the end of something, you’re at the beginning of something else.” — Fred Rogers

8. “If you look at what you have in life, you’ll always have more. If you look at what you don’t have in life, you’ll never have enough.” — Oprah Winfrey

9. “Retirement is a blank sheet of paper. It is a chance to redesign your life into something new and different.” — Patrick Foley

10. “For many, retirement is a time for personal growth, which becomes the path to greater freedom.” — Robert Delamontague

11 “Many people take no care of their money till they come nearly to the end of it, and others do just the same with their time.” — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

12. “Dare to live the life you have dreamed for yourself. Go forward and make your dreams come true.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

13. “Retire from your job, but never retire your mind.” — Unknown

14. “Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer’s day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time.” — J. Lubbock

15. “Retirement is a time for personal growth, which becomes the path to greater personal freedom.”– Mark Evan Chimsky

16. “Retirement can be an opportunity to enjoy life in a new way, the right to stop work and do the 1,001 things you’ve always wanted to do but never had time for, and a chance to give yourself over to new challenges and adventures.”– Sara Yogev

17. “Retirement is when you stop living at work and start working at living.”– Unknown

Quotes About Money, Investments, and Retirement Savings

18. “The question isn’t at what age I want to retire, it’s at what income.” —George Foreman

19. “It is better to have a permanent income than to be fascinating.” — Oscar Wilde

20. “It’s not how much money you make, but how much money you keep, how hard it works for you, and how many generations you keep it for.” — Robert Kiyosaki

21. “If we command our wealth, we shall be rich and free. If our wealth commands us, we are poor indeed.”– Edmund Burke

22. “The real measure of your wealth is how much you’d be worth if you lost all your money.” — Anonymous

23. “Financial peace isn’t the acquisition of stuff. It’s learning to live on less than you make, so you can give money back and have money to invest. You can’t win until you do this.” — Dave Ramsey

24. “Retirement is like a long vacation in Las Vegas. The goal is to enjoy it to the fullest, but not so fully that you run out of money.” — Jonathan Clements

25. “I advise you to go on living solely to enrage those who are paying your annuities. It is the only pleasure I have left.” — Voltaire

26. “For many people, being asked to solve their own retirement savings problems is like being asked to build their own cars.” — Richard Thaler

27. “Every time you borrow money, you’re robbing your future self.” — Nathan W. Morris

28. “You can be young without money but you can’t be old without it.” — Tennessee Williams

29. “Money is something you got to make in case you don’t die.” — Max Asnas

30. “Cessation of work is not accompanied by cessation of expenses.” — Cato

31. “Know what you own, and know why you own it.” — Peter Lynch

32. “How you invest during retirement is as critical as how you invest in preparing for retirement. Things are never as simple and automatic as they once may have been — you worked hard, saved, and then sat back and collected your benefits. You can’t rely on someone else coming up with the cash you’ll need once you stop working.” — Daniel R. Solin

33. “Not having to worry about money is almost like not having to worry about dying.” — Mario Puzo

Planning for Retirement Quotes

34. “Preparation for old age should begin not later than one’s teens. A life which is empty of purpose until 65 will not suddenly become filled on retirement.” — Arthur E. Morgan

35. “The best time to start thinking about your retirement is before the boss does.” — Unknown

36. “A goal without a plan is just a wish.” — Antoine de Saint Exupery

37. “Planning is bringing the future into the present so that you can do something about it now.” — Alan Lakein

38. “If you’re just starting out in the workforce, the very best thing you can do for yourself is to get started in your workplace retirement plan. Contribute enough to grab any matching dollars your employer is offering (aka the last free money on earth).” — Jean Chatzky

39. “Save for retirement. Start from your first paycheck.” — Chanda Kaushik

40. “Without goals and plans to reach them, you are like a ship that has set sail with no destination.” — Fitzhugh Dodson

41. “At the young age of thirty-two, retirement is not much of a consideration, but when considering a thirty-year transaction it should be.” — Dale Vermillion

42. “Always have a plan, and believe in it. Nothing happens by accident.” — Chuck Knox

43. “As in all successful ventures, the foundation of a good retirement is planning.” –– Earl Nightingale

44. “Don’t simply retire from something; have something to retire to.” — Harry Emerson Fosdick

45. “Before you speak, listen. Before you write, think. Before you spend, earn. Before you invest, investigate. Before you criticize, wait. Before you pray, forgive. Before you quit, try. Before you retire, save. Before you die, give.” — William A. Ward

46. “Budgeting your money is the key to having enough.” — Elizabeth Warren

47. “Stop thinking about what your money can buy. Start thinking about what your money can earn.” — J.L. Collins

48. “If you understand how money can work for and against you, you can make better decisions. Financial literacy is not about wealth but about understanding money regardless of the amount. It’s about how you treat it and how you maximize opportunities.” — Mellody Hobson

49. “When it is obvious that the goals cannot be reached, don’t adjust the goals; adjust the action steps.” — Confucious

Enjoying Life and Leisure Quotes

50. “To me, retirement means doing what you have fun doing.”– Dick Van Dyke

51. “Spend your free time the way you like, not the way you think you’re supposed to.” — Susan Cain

52. “Retirement is wonderful if you have two essentials: much to live on and much to live for.”– Unknown

53. “To be able to fill leisure intelligently is the last product of civilization, and at present, very few people have reached this level.” — Bertrand Russell

54. “Retirement is not a life without purpose; it is the ongoing purpose that provides meaningfulness.” — Robert Rivers

55. “Don’t act your age in retirement. Act like the inner young person you always have been.” — J.A. West

56. “Retirement is a blank sheet of paper. It is a chance to redesign your life into something new and different.” — Patrick Foley

57. “A lot of friends complain about their retirement. We tell ’em to get a life.” — Vince Lombardi

58. “Retirement gives you the time literally to recreate yourself through a sport, game or hobby that you always wanted to try or that you haven’t done in years.” — Steven Price

59. “I see retirement as just another of these reinventions, another chance to do new things and be a new version of myself.” — Walt Mossberg

60. “What you get by achieving your goals is not as important as what you become by achieving your goals.” — Henry David Thoreau

61. “Retire from work, but not from life.” — M.K. Soni

62. “Say goodbye to tension and hello to your pension.” —Unknown

63. “Retirement, a time to enjoy all the things you never had time to do when you worked.” — Catherine Pulsifer

64. “Retirement: No job, no stress, no pay!” — Unknown

65. “The best part about being retired is never having to request time off.” — Unknown

Age-related Quotes

66. “Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.” — Mark Twain

67. “You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” — C.S. Lewis

68. “A man is not old until regrets take the place of dreams.” — John Barrymore

69. “Stay young at heart, kind in spirit, and enjoy retirement living.” — Danielle Duckery

70. “You know you’re getting old when you stoop to tie your shoelaces and wonder what else you could do while you’re down there.” — George Burns

71. “You have to put off being young until you can retire.” — Unknown

72. “Retirement: When you stop lying about your age and start lying around the house.” — Unknown

73. “You don’t stop laughing when you grow old, you grow old when you stop laughing.” — George Bernard Shaw

74. “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?” — Satchel Paige

75. “Age is just a number, but retirement is one of the greatest gifts to mankind.” — Unknown

76. “The really frightening thing about middle age is that you know you’ll grow out of it.” — Doris Day

77. “Retirement at sixty-five is ridiculous. When I was sixty-five I still had pimples.” — George Burns

Funny Retirement Quotes

78. “The trouble with retirement is that you never get a day off.” — Abe Lemons

79. “Retirement is not in my vocabulary. They aren’t going to get rid of me that way.” — Betty White

80. “Except for an occasional heart attack I feel as young as I ever did.” — Robert Benchley

81. “If people concentrated on the really important things in life, there’d be a shortage of fishing poles.” — Doug Larson

82. “Retirement: It’s nice to get out of the rat race, but you have to learn to get along with less cheese.” — Gene Perret

83. “What do you call someone who’s happy on Mondays? Retired!” — Unknown

84. “When a man retires and time is no longer a matter of urgent importance, his colleagues generally present him with a watch.” — R.C. Sherriff

85. “I’m not just retiring from the company. I’m also retiring from my stress, my commute, my alarm clock, and my iron.” — Hartman Jule

86. “I never had the sense that there was an end: that there was a retirement or that there was a jackpot.” — Leonard Cohen

87. “Retirement is when you stop lying about your age and start lying around the house.” — Unknown

88. “The company gave me an aptitude test and I found out the work I was best suited for was retirement.” — Unknown

89. “Retired and happy… spending my kids’ inheritance!” — Unknown

90. “Sometimes it’s hard to tell if retirement is a reward for a lifetime of hard work or a punishment.” — Terri Guillemets

91. “You can’t retire from being great.” — Unknown

92. “Retirement: the pay sucks, but the hours are really good!” — Unknown

93. “I can’t wait to retire so I can get up at 6 o’clock in the morning and go drive around really slow and make everybody late for work.” — Unknown

94. “My retirement plan is to get thrown into a minimum-security prison in Hawaii.” — Julius Sharpe

95. “I have long been of the opinion that if work were such a splendid thing the rich would have kept more of it for themselves” — Bruce Grocott

96. “The longer you work, the more money you’ll have for retirement. But the longer you work, the less time you’ll have to enjoy that retirement.” — Unknown

97. “You know you’re ready to retire when you remember where your office is, but not exactly what you do there.” — Unknown

98. “Gainfully unemployed, very proud of it, too.” — Charles Baxter

99. “Your best retirement plan for retiring happy and prosperous – don’t be a burden on others.” — Ernie J Zelinski

100. “I have never liked working. To me, a job is an invasion of privacy.” — Danny McGoorty

101. “Working people have a lot of bad habits, but the worst of these is work.” — Clarence Darrow

By Albert Costill for Due.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.