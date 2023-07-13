In an article for SmartAsset, Rebecca Lake CEFP shares some tips on successful retirement planning for financial advisors. While advisors spend so much time and thought into their clients’ financial goals, they don’t do the same for themselves especially given the complications of succession planning. Additionally, advisors can maximize the value of their practice by taking some proactive steps.

The first step is to figure out your ideal outcome and then create a plan to achieve the goal. The earlier that you can start taking steps towards this goal, the higher your chances of success. This could mean thinking of how to transition the business whether that means selling to employees, the highest bidder, or passing the business on to your heirs, and how it will impact clients and employees.

The second step is to figure out the value of your business and to consider getting a professional appraisal. This will help you make better decisions so that you can ensure a successful transition.

Finally, advisors have to consider their own personal financial situation that is independent of their business to ensure a comfortable retirement. This includes all the major components of planning such as retirement contributions, insurance, life insurance for family, budgeting during retirement, etc.

Finsum: Many advisors don’t spend enough time on their own retirement and succession planning. However, this is an increasingly important issue given the aging of the wealth management industry.

