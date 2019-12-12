Retirement Advisor: Mark Mappa Maintains 'Cash Flow Is King' (Podcast)

By SA For FAs:

Mark Mappa of Mappa Wealth Management in Glenview, Ill., is a financial advisor and author of a new book called "Cash Flow is King."

In this podcast (21:00), Mappa makes a forceful distinction between clients with millions of dollars, but not enough to retire, and clients with just hundreds of thousands of dollars who will be quite comfortable.

