Retirement Advisor: Marcia Mantell On What Women Need To Know About Social Security (Podcast Transcript)

Gil Weinreich: Welcome to the SA For FAs's Retirement Advisor Podcast, a series that addresses issues of importance to financial advisors when dealing with the preeminent issue on their clients’ minds, namely their desire for financial independence. I'm your host Gil Weinreich at Seeking Alpha. And today, as part of an occasional series of interviews with financial advisors and those who serve them, we will speak with Marcia Mantell, author of a new book, "What's the Deal with Social Security for Women?" We will speak with Marcia in just a moment. But first, this word on behalf of our sponsor.

Marcia Mantell heads Mantell Retirement Consulting, an education and business development consultancy based in Plymouth, Massachusetts. I have met Marcia many times over the years on the financial advisor conference lecture circuit, where she often conducts workshops for advisors on retirement topics. I've always found her to be highly engaging and am therefore certain that listeners will enjoy this discussion about Social Security just as much as I will.

With that, I warmly welcome you to our show. Marcia Mantell, thanks for joining us.

Marcia Mantell: Well. Hi, Gil. Thank you so much for having me on your show. I'm thrilled to be here.

GW: It's a pleasure, Marcia, you wrote this book for women. What is unique about female retirees that warrants such a book?

MM: Well, I look at it in a couple of ways. Women live longer than men, but women are not understanding the financial implications of living longer. And Social Security is the foundation of their retirement, financial security. They don't understand that the decision that they're making when and how to claim this benefit. And what I find with a lot of women after I speak, I also speak to consumers. They come up to me after the presentation and they ask really the simplest questions that indicates they have no idea that they need to make a decision. And they need to help their husbands make a good decision and a smart decision, as well what husbands do directly impacts women.

So, the general gist behind this book, I wanted a tool, if you will, for women to be able to get into the conversation about money and about financial services and about their social security with benefits too big did not understand.

GW: You mentioned their husbands. So, before we lose half of our audience, I want to ask you a question about them. What should husbands be doing to ensure their wives get the maximum spousal benefits if they are widowed, that is if any of the wives are widowed?

MM: Yes, it's a really great question. And one that doesn't come off a whole lot, there's this. I think people just don't understand how complex the Social Security Program is. So, the situation with husbands is they’re so critical in wife’s financial security. And by and large, husbands do tend to think about protecting their wife. But where it doesn't go is, how can I best protect my wife, if I am the first to die?

Now, and that's because nobody wants to really think about that, right? But it's critical in the planning discussions and at home. So, what the gentleman can do is really consider the implication his claiming decision will have on his wife, if she's the lower earner. And this is the tradition when you go all the way back to when Social Security, the Social Security Act was written. The idea here was for workers to get their modest payments, because they were workers. And back in the 1930s, workers, by and large, were men and those men by and large, were married.

So, there was a protection element in the Social Security. And the husbands would get their benefit. And wives were entitled to one half of the husband's benefit, recognizing that she too shared in the economic success of a household. That was great and there was only one situation really, I mean, the husband just claimed and she got half. It was quite simple back then.

But today, it's just more complicated and the husbands don't realize, they're tired, they're ready to leave their job. They want to claim this benefit that they claim at 62 and 63 and 64 well before full retirement age, without understanding that locks their lower earner wife into the least amount of monthly income she can possibly receive when she's a widow. That's the decision that needs to – the discussion that needs to come into conversations these days, understand that your claim if you're the husband directly impacts your wife.

GW: That is really important. I'm glad we talked about that first. Another common situation today are divorcees, not a few of them wonder if they can base their claims on their ex-husband's Social Security contributions. They also may be wondering what happens if their ex-husband remarries, or if they themselves the women remarry? Could you enlighten us about that?

MM: Yes. The divorce situation is really quite interesting. You hear a lot that gray divorce is on the rise. And it is, a lot of times married couples who got married in the 70s, or the 80s, they just don't make it into and through retirement. And the situation is also a surprise, particularly to older divorced couples. Each member of the couple is eligible to claim on the other, the others work record, if they were the lower earner spouse, in traditional sense, the husband was the higher earner and the wife was the lower earner.

So, that means most divorced women have the opportunity to get a larger benefit by claiming on their ex-husband, but lots of divorced women don't know that. So, they're thinking, I get a benefit, we’ll make up the numbers here. I'll get a benefit of $850 from my own work history. And that's what they think they're entering retirement with that amount of money. They don't realize they get half of their excess amount or the excess PIA or Primary Insurance Amount, as long as they met some rule.

And the big rule is, for divorced couples to claim on each other's records, you have to have been married for 10 consecutive years or longer. So, women who come up to me just to double check and say, “Alright, so I was married to Charlie for nine years and eight months. That's close enough, right?” Well, that's not close enough.

With Social Security, everything is quite exact. So, if your divorce decree was finalized nine years and eight months after you've got married, you don't qualify. It has to be 10 years. But once you meet that rule, the others are pretty simple. Each have to be 62, you cannot be remarried. That's the key. So, the question about what if she remarries then she's married. And she claims as a spouse, not as an ex-spouse, as well, everyone's alive.

So, the rules do get complicated. When the ex-husband remarries, it does not matter on the ex-wife's claim. One of the interesting things with Social Security, again, almost from the beginning, they recognize the divorce happened. And women, again, back in the 30s and 40s did not have the opportunity to work. So, there had to be a protection allowed for these women who are advancing ages and have no income. That's the math work, where that's already built into the equation.

So, if the ex-husband remarries, the ex-wife still gets to claim on his work record and she will be entitled to up to one half of his primary insurance amount, if she claims that her own full retirement age. Though divorced individuals bottom line here, worked individuals, they do have protections built in for that lower income spouse.

GW: Very interesting. Let's talk about married women now. How do they factor in their own benefits versus spousal benefits that are potentially due them?

MM: The married women, they're an interesting group, because they get very often what's called a spousal top-up. So again, understanding the base rules, the baseline rules for Social Security, it's to be really important for financial advisors. So that they can guide clients along whichever path that client happens to be following.

So, in the example here that you're asking about, if a married woman has her own work record, and it's the same or more than her husband's, that's the benefit amount she'll get. It's a simple calculation, and her primary insurance amount, that's what she'll get. But if she's in, again, that think back to 1930s, if she sat at home mom who didn't have any work record, she's entitled to half of her husband's primary insurance amount. He's getting $2,000 she gets $1,000.

But where things got messy, if you will make the complicating factors is, when she worked and he worked, but her benefit isn't as high, because she was a lower earner. So, she gets a top-up, she'll get her benefit first, and will save $800 a month. And if her total calculated benefit is $1,000, will get a $200 auxiliary benefit or spousal top-up. So, the math is the same and that she gets the benefits of one half of his primary insurance amount, but she also is recognized for her work and gets paid the amount she's due from her own work record $800 in this example, but that's less than one half of his PIA. So, basically, Social Security makes good and they provide a spousal top-up with that $200.

GW: That's also fascinating. Are there any issues unique to single women?

MM: Single woman, we first have to make sure they are truly single woman. So, here's an interesting situation we run into every now and again, that a woman will say she's single, and in fact, she is as in not married, not widowed. But probing a little deeper, and advisors do have to ask this question, especially if it's a newer client and you don't know your whole history, was she ever married and was she married for 10 years or longer. If you got married in 1968, or 1972, and then divorced and say, 1985, that's a long time ago.

So, you've thought of yourself as single for what 30 years now and you're not according to Social Security so long as you were married for 10 years or longer. You still have another work benefit to see if you get a higher amount of monthly income, but once you establish that the woman really is single as a never married or married for only a short time and not widowed, then what she has to consider for Social Security. This becomes an even more important foundation to her retirement income plan. And the amount of guaranteed income she'll get from Social Security needs to be considered relative to her other savings and any other income sources she has. She carries this full burden for creating sustainable income throughout her entire retirement.

GW: You mentioned earlier that many women come to you after your talks and ask questions. I'm curious, what's the most common question you get?

MM: The most common question is around disbelief and its disbelief on two fronts. Marcia, are you sure I'm only going to get that little amount of Social Security and I can assure you you're only going to get that little amount, the 2020 numbers just came out and the average – if you’re an average worker over the course of your career and you're a woman, you're going to get somewhere around $15,500 per year, that's not a huge amount of money. That's a modest payment to help you in your retirement years.

Men, on the other hand, get $19,500 for the average worker. So, women are already 20% lower in this income source that's so critical. The other question that I tend to get is from divorced women, and they are really, for the most part, shocked to find out that they can indeed claim on their ex-husband. And that is there – are you sure, are you really sure, because he was such a big earner. I'm sure I'll get more on claiming on him. It's like, really, I'm sure you'll so long as you meet the rules, you get to claim on someone else's benefit.

And then it's so cute, Gil, because for the most part, these women then say very often: The ex-husband has remarried. What happens to his wife, his current wife? And so, there's a little bit of concern for the current wife. And let me assure you, the current wife still gets to claim on his record, if that's her highest benefit, and she claims as a spouse, and you claim as an ex-spouse. And that's because Social Security is set up to allow for additional people to claim off the same work record.

GW: Given the general lack of awareness of a lot of these things, probably many of the people you speak with would love to know what the process looks like for claiming Social Security?

MM: They do and where I think a lot of the misunderstanding come is from a lot of the headlines. People are willing to read a headline or hear something, and it all sounds very scary, right? What we're hearing is, Social Security isn't going to be there for you. Social Security is going bankrupt. So, there's good reasons why not everyone loves this topic, but what the impact is, and the net effect is that women are so happy that age 62 is right around the corner, and they can grab and go with that benefit.

Every – I swear, every American knows that 62 is the magic age to grab that benefit. They can quit their job, get retired, and they can grab a benefit. They don't understand that comes with such consequences. And they're really severe consequences. If your full retirement age is 67 and you get a 30% cut in your monthly benefit payment, that's a huge benefit cut. People complain when they only get a 1% or 2% raise every year, right? And then you – you're thinking about entering retirement, like, oh, yes, I'm willing to take a 30% pay cut right out of the gate. That's not a good thing.

GW: If a woman really wants to quit working, she could still take her full Social Security at 67, but maybe if she prearranges it, she could still retire at 62. Have you worked on issues like that before?

MM: That – absolutely. And it's one of the areas that I do cover a little bit in the book and I talk about with advisors and with them with consumers. And that is – there are two key decisions you're making in your early 60. One is, when do you want to quit your job? That's one decision in and of itself and it's a standalone decision.

The other is, how am I going to pay for retirement? And in that bucket comes when can I optimally claim Social Security? Because one of the things that people are not putting together is, when you claim Social Security, whenever you end up doing that, it affects your portfolio. It affects all that money you’ve saved, or not all that money you've saved, because you're going to draw down that portfolio faster if you claim Social Security early and take a big cut, because at the end of the day, your household runs on, on dollars. There's certain dollars that you need to pay the bills, keep the lights on, put food on the table, and those are real dollars.

So, how you construct your your paycheck with Social Security as that foundation impacts everything else. So, if you've already taken a 30% pay cut, where are you going to make up that 30% and that's the pieces where advisors are so critical in this decision-making process. If she's tired, and I've worked with – met with a lot of ER nurses, just for some reason I've seemed to be in that group for a while. These women work incredibly hard, incredibly high stress job, literally life and death situations every day. By 62, you're 40 years into this game, you're tired. Okay, with that job, then figure out what you're going to do, but don't have Social Security, that's a different decision.

GW: Your example about ER nurses is quite illuminating. I'm wondering if -- this is a final question for you -- if you could tell us about perhaps one Social Security claimant you discussed in your book, whose strategy changed as a result of your advice. And what her retirement might have looked like if you failed to change her course.

MM: One woman is actually a single woman. She's my fiery redheaded friend, Karen, who's in the book, this idea of misunderstanding, because there's so many rules out there. We had a conversation one day about Social Security. And she was telling me, “She had signed up for Medicare [probably] at 65”. Checked that box, that was great. And then she said, “I'm waiting to take my Social Security until I'm 70.5.” We said, oh, “Well, Karen, that's interesting. Why are you waiting for 70.5?” Marcia, that's the rule. Well, actually, Karen, hate to tell you, but that is not the rule.

What was happening was Karen thought that the RMD, the Required Minimum Distribution rule for when she had to start tapping her IRAs was the same as the age 70 Social Security max rule. And what would happen if she waited until 70.5 means she could, but she risks leaving money on the table from Social Security. The longer the short of the story is, she was thrilled to find out she could claim six months earlier than she knew she could do. This has found the money. So, age 70.5 is for RMDs. FRA is for Social Security up to a maximum of age 70. Well, that – she's great. She's a great story.

GW: That is a great story and there are many great stories like it in your book. Women listeners and their husbands, it is within your power to make smarter financial decisions. Hanukkah and Christmas are around the corner. “What's the deal with Social Security for Women” might be just the right gift. Thank you, Marcia Mantell.

MM: Thanks for having me, Gil.

