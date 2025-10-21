Retireful Dumps 133K iBonds 2027 ETF Shares Amid Q3 Portfolio Reshuffle

Key Points

Sold 133,060 shares of IBTH; estimated transaction value of approximately $2.99 million

The transaction represented 2.1% of fund AUM as of Q2 2025

Post-trade stake is zero shares, valued at $0

On October 17, 2025, Retireful, LLC disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it fully exited iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF(NASDAQ:IBTH), an estimated $2.99 million transaction.

What happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated October 17, 2025, Retireful, LLC liquidated its entire holding in iShares Trust - iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF(NASDAQ:IBTH), with the sale of 133,060 shares. The estimated transaction value was $2.99 million. Previously, the holding represented 2.1% of the fund’s reportable assets as of Q2 2025.

What else to know

This filing reflects a full exit from IBTH; the position now accounts for 0% of 13F reportable AUM as of Q3 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

SPY: $11.28 million, representing 10.9% of AUM

GBIL: $3.92 million, or 3.8% of AUM

BIL: $3.57 million, or 3.45% of AUM

JPST: $3.36 million, or 3.24% of AUM

USFR: $2.49 million, or 2.4% of AUM

As of October 21, 2025, shares of IBTH were priced at $22.54, up 1.55% YTD, underperforming the S&P 500 by 13 percentage points; IBTH’s current annualized dividend yield is 3.96%.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of October 21,2025) $22.54 Dividend Yield 3.96% YTD return 1.55%

Company snapshot

Investment strategy seeks to track an index of U.S. Treasury securities maturing in 2027, providing targeted exposure to a defined maturity date.

Underlying holdings consist primarily of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities between January 1, 2027, and December 15, 2027, resulting in a concentrated, non-diversified portfolio of government securities.

Structured as a term ETF, the fund offers a transparent, fixed-maturity profile and distributes income through regular dividends; the expense ratio is 0.07%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF is designed to provide investors with a precise maturity exposure to U.S. Treasury securities, enabling efficient portfolio laddering and cash flow planning. The fund's strategy centers on holding a basket of government bonds maturing in 2027.

Foolish take

Retireful, LLC just sold off its entire stake in the iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF, which was a $2.99 million sale. This looks like a smart move away from those medium-term Treasury bonds, especially since interest rates are still sitting near some of the highest levels we’ve seen in decades. This sale lines up with a bigger trend of investors moving toward shorter-term, cash-like ETFs—think funds like GBIL and BIL, which are now some of Retireful’s top holdings. These types of funds are appealing because they offer good yields but aren't as sensitive to interest rate changes.

The iBonds Dec 2027 ETF was originally set up to give investors a predictable maturity date and steady income. It has gained a bit this year but is still trailing the wider market. While its defined maturity structure is great for investors building "bond ladders" or planning future withdrawals, it becomes less attractive when rates jump around or when better opportunities pop up. Essentially, Retireful is trying to get more cash flexibility and take on less risk from interest rate changes. This is a cautious, income-focused way of managing money, which makes a lot of sense given the ongoing uncertainty with the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets a fund or investment manager oversees on behalf of clients.

Term ETF: An ETF with a fixed maturity date, after which it returns principal to investors and ceases operations.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a fund or stock divided by its current price, expressed as a percentage.

13F reportable AUM: Assets reported by institutional investors in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings, showing holdings of certain securities.

Portfolio laddering: An investment strategy that staggers bond or fund maturities to manage risk and cash flow.

Non-diversified portfolio: A portfolio concentrated in fewer securities or sectors, increasing exposure to specific risks.

Expense ratio: The annual fee, expressed as a percentage of assets, that a fund charges to cover operating expenses.

Index tracking: An investment approach aiming to replicate the performance of a specific market index.

Concentrated portfolio: A portfolio with significant holdings in a limited number of securities, increasing potential risk and return.

Fixed-maturity profile: An investment structure where all holdings mature on or near a specific date, providing predictable cash flows.

