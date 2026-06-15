Markets

Retirees Who Do This With Their Savings Could Run Out of Money Years Sooner

June 15, 2026 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by Maurie Backman for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

For many retirees, the biggest fear isn't a health event -- it's the possibility of outliving their money. And if you make a habit of dipping into your retirement savings at random instead of having a strategy, you could end up with $0 to your name with plenty of years left on the planet.

For this reason, financial experts strongly encourage savers to come up with a strategic withdrawal rate based on their asset allocation, income needs, and retirement timeline.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A person covering their face.

Image source: Getty Images.

But even if you come up with a withdrawal rate that works in theory, in practice, you're not guaranteed to never run out of funds. There's one mistake retirees make all too often that could put their savings at risk. And it's a misstep you'll want to avoid.

The early withdrawal mistake that could drain your portfolio

One of the most damaging behaviors retirees engage in is withdrawing a fixed dollar amount from their portfolios regardless of market conditions. While the consistency of sticking to that fixed amount may feel safe, it can create unintended consequences during periods of market volatility.

Let's say the market dips early on in your retirement. If you're forced to sell investments when they're down to generate income, you'll have fewer assets left in your portfolio for when the market recovers. Over time, this risk, known as sequence-of-returns risk, could put you at risk of eventually ending up with no money left at all.

Of course, you can't control what the market does and when it crashes. But what you can control is your own response and behavior.

Be flexible with spending and have plenty of cash reserves

Anytime the stock market takes a dive, it's a good idea to scale back on portfolio withdrawals as much as you can. But it's especially important to do so if a market downturn occurs early on in retirement.

To that end, being flexible with your spending could spell the difference between running out of money down the line or not. If you're willing to rethink discretionary purchases and put off certain plans, you could help your portfolio recover from market crashes and set it up to benefit from future gains.

Another key thing to do is maintain plenty of cash reserves. You may want to go as far as to have three years' worth of living expenses in cash, including money for the things you want to do, like travel. If you have a three-year cash cushion, you won't necessarily have to reduce spending drastically if there's a negative market event.

It's a good idea to establish a safe withdrawal amount for your IRA or 401(k). But there's more to the story than that. Being flexible and protecting yourself with cash could go just as far in preserving your savings and making sure that money is there as long as you need it.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.