Retirees in This State May Face an Average Social Security Benefit Cut of More Than $496 in 6 Years

Key Points

Social Security could face a 22% benefit cut in six years.

States with higher average benefits would see bigger cuts.

The government will likely intervene to prevent cuts this extreme.

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Social Security can't keep going the way it has been for much longer. It's been spending more money than it's taken in since 2021, and now it's only six years away from a possible 22% benefit cut, according to the latest Trustees' Report.

That would hit beneficiaries across the U.S. pretty hard, but there's one state that would face a steeper reduction than the rest.

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Connecticut residents have the largest average Social Security benefits, thanks to the state's high average incomes. In December 2024, the average beneficiary took home $2,196.15 a month. That doesn't include the 2.8% 2026 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). If we add that in, the average monthly benefit would be about $2,257.64.

Since Connecticut seniors tend to receive more money from the program than seniors in other states, they also have the most to lose if a 22% benefit cut actually happens. This would drop the $2,257.64 average above by nearly $497.

In reality, the loss would likely be greater than this because future COLAs will continue to drive up average benefits between now and the 2032 deadline. But the above example gives you an idea of the magnitude of the problem seniors could be facing.

Fortunately, a cut this extreme is unlikely. Congress will probably intervene within the next couple of years to prevent this. However, it may have to raise taxes on workers and/or seniors as part of the fix.

All we can do right now is wait to see what Washington ultimately decides and focus on what's within our control. Work on building up your own savings if you can, and be prepared to adjust your retirement plan once we know how Social Security is going to change.

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