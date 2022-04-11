Retirees in These 13 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks

Some people have the goal of amassing enough savings that Social Security is a non-issue for them -- meaning, they don't really care what benefit they end up getting paid during retirement. But for many seniors, Social Security serves as a lifeline, so it's important to do what you can to eke out the highest benefit possible.

Now there are different steps you can take to raise your benefits. For one thing, you can delay your Social Security filing until age 70. Holding off that long will result in much higher benefits, and the boost you snag is yours to enjoy for life.

But another step you can take to snag higher benefits is to avoid settling down in a state that taxes them. Although most states don't tax Social Security income, 13 of them do, and knowing what that list looks like could help you hang on to more of your money.

You may want to steer clear of these states

The list of 13 states that tax Social Security benefits reads as follows:

Colorado Connecticut Kansas Minnesota Missouri Montana Nebraska New Mexico North Dakota Rhode Island Utah Vermont West Virginia

But this list also doesn't tell the whole story. That's because many of these states offer an exemption for lower and, in some cases, even moderate earners. As such, if you end up in a situation where Social Security represents the bulk of your senior income, you may not be liable for state taxes regardless of where you choose to settle down.

But what if you're expecting a steady stream of income from your retirement savings? In that case, taxes on your Social Security benefits become more likely if you retire in one of the states above. But even if that's the case, you may not want to write them off.

For one thing, some of these states offer other perks, like a relatively affordable cost of living. Also, even if you manage to get out of paying state taxes on your Social Security benefits, that income might get taxed at the federal level.

In fact, the income thresholds at which federal taxes on Social Security benefits apply are pretty low. And so if you're already resigned to paying them, state taxes may not end up being a deal-breaker.

Go in prepared

Some seniors are surprised to learn that there are states that impose taxes on Social Security. Then again, many are also shocked to hear that federal taxes can apply to those benefits as well.

You don't necessarily need to avoid retiring in one of the 13 states that taxes benefits. But what you should do is research what that tax rate looks like and see if you qualify for an exemption.

In fact, one of the best things you can do to ensure a comfortable retirement is read up on the costs you might encounter as a senior, including taxes. If you prepare accordingly, you're more likely to avoid financial stress and be able to make any living situation work.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.