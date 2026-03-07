Retirees: This Hidden Cost Could Shrink Your Social Security COLA

Key Points

The average retiree will receive around $58 more per month thanks to cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs).

Healthcare premiums could eat away at your benefits, however.

Nearly 30% of retirees depend on Social Security as their only source of retirement income, according to The Motley Fool's Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment survey, and only 5% say they don't rely on their benefits at all.

Annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) can be a lifeline as everyday costs continue to rise and many retirees struggle to make ends meet. However, there's a hidden cost that could eat away at your benefits. Here's what you need to know.

How Medicare affects your Social Security

If you're aged 65 or older, you may qualify for Medicare coverage. While Part A under original Medicare is typically premium-free, retirees will generally pay a premium for Part B coverage.

But how does that affect the COLA? Part B premiums are usually deducted from retirees' Social Security checks, and because these premiums increase most years, they can take a bite out of your annual raise.

In 2026, beneficiaries received a 2.8% COLA. With the average retiree collecting around $2,075 per month in benefits, according to the Social Security Administration, that amounts to a raise of around $58 per month.

This year, Part B premiums increased by $17.90 per month. So, while the average retiree should be getting a benefit increase of around $58 per month thanks to the COLA, that raise would actually be closer to around $40 per month after Part B premiums are deducted.

Medicare is a necessity for many retirees, so you may not be able to avoid paying Part B premiums. But by factoring this cost into your budget, it can be easier to keep realistic expectations about how far the annual COLAs will go in retirement.

