Key Points

The OECD projects significantly higher U.S. inflation in 2026 due to the Iran war and tariffs.

Higher inflation could cause the 2027 Social Security COLA to be the highest in several years.

However, a lot can happen between now and later this year when the COLA is set.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Retirees know that the "fixed" part of being on a fixed income isn't fun. It can be challenging to stretch funds to cover all of the expenses. As prices rise (and they're certainly rising now), this task becomes increasingly harder.

Fortunately, Social Security offers an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). The benefit increase in 2026 was 2.8%, slightly higher than the 2.5% adjustment in 2025 but below the COLA of 3.2% in 2024. However, retirees could get a much bigger Social Security "raise" in 2027 -- thanks to inflation.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The key ingredient in the Social Security COLA

Social Security COLAs are joined at the hip with inflation. In fact, a specific inflation metric is the key -- and only -- ingredient in the annual COLA.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) calculates COLAs using the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). This inflation metric is similar to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is the "headline" inflation number reported each month. However, the CPI-W focuses only on prices paid by workers (as its name suggests) in urban settings.

Like the CPI, the CPI-W is published monthly by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, SSA doesn't use all 12 CPI-W numbers from the year in calculating the annual COLA. Instead, the agency uses only the average CPI-W figures for the third quarters of the current and previous years. It computes the difference between these two numbers and rounds to the nearest one-tenth of 1% to get the COLA that will be effective in the next year.

A much higher inflation projection

The Federal Reserve projects that inflation will be 2.7% in 2026. If the CPI-W increase in the third quarter matches this estimate, retirees' Social Security COLA will be lower next year than it was this year. But not everyone agrees with the Fed's number.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), an international organization that includes 38 developed countries, recently forecast that U.S. inflation will reach 4.2% in 2026. OECD's prior projection was for inflation of 2.8%.

Why did the number jump so much? The war with Iran is the primary culprit. OECD expects the impact of this conflict will drive U.S. inflation significantly higher than its previous projection and the Fed's latest estimate.

President Trump's tariff policy is another key factor behind the OECD's higher inflation projection. Although the U.S. Supreme Court struck down tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), the Trump administration quickly moved to levy tariffs under other legislation as the underlying legal basis.

The bad news of a higher COLA

Some retirees look at higher Social Security COLAs as nothing but good news. Unfortunately, it isn't that simple.

For one thing, the annual benefit adjustments come after retirees have already incurred higher prices. This lag hurts because of the time value of money. Getting $1 a year from now isn't worth as much as receiving $1 today.

Another factor is that many believe the CPI-W doesn't accurately reflect the higher costs seniors incur -- especially healthcare costs in retirement. As a case in point, Medicare Part B premiums jumped roughly 10% this year, well above the 2.8% COLA increase.

Significant uncertainty

Don't bet the farm on a significantly higher 2027 Social Security COLA just yet. As mentioned previously, the actual number is based on third-quarter CPI-W data. A lot can happen between now and the end of September.

Next year's COLA amount is likely to hinge largely on what happens with the standoff with Iran. The OECD's recent report acknowledged, "The breadth and duration of the conflict are very uncertain, but a prolonged period of higher energy prices will add markedly to business costs and raise consumer price inflation..." That analysis seems spot on. Retirees' 2027 "raise" could be more in the hands of the current Iranian leadership than any U.S. government entity.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.