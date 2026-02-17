Retirees Are Rediscovering the Midwest -- Here's Why It's Suddenly Hot Again

Key Points

Retirees are attracted to the Midwest’s lower cost of living.

Many larger Midwestern towns provide easy access to healthcare.

There’s a lot of truth in the term “Midwestern friendly.”

As you near retirement, you may begin to seriously consider where you'd like to live. Do you want to stay where you are now, or would you prefer to relocate to another city? To learn more about what retirees are looking for, The Motley Fool conducted a survey asking them about what's important in retirement, including healthcare access, housing affordability, crime, and taxes.

After identifying the qualities retirees care about most, the Fool dug deeper to learn which cities best fit the bill. The results have been compiled in the 50 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2026.

Affordability

While there are certainly exceptions to the rule, the cost of living in many Midwestern cities is lower than the national average. Here are some examples:

City Overall Cost of Living Cleveland, Ohio 7% below the national average St. Paul, Minnesota 6% below the national average Lorain, Ohio 6% below the national average Port Huron, Michigan 17% below the national average Fort Wayne, Indiana 7% below the national average Aurora, Illinois 4% below the national average Wichita, Kansas 12% below the national average

Affordable housing

City Housing Costs Cleveland, Ohio 19% below the national average St. Paul, Minnesota 20% below the national average Lorain, Ohio 5% below the national average Port Huron, Michigan 61% below the national average Fort Wayne, Indiana 17% below the national average Aurora, Illinois 17% below the national average Wichita, Kansas 35% below the national average

Easy access to healthcare

There are few factors more important to the average retiree than healthcare. Fortunately, many Midwestern cities are known as major healthcare hubs. For example, Cleveland offers the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals of Cleveland, and Rochester, Minnesota, is home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic.

The Ohio State Medical Center in Columbus provides a large network of medical providers, and Indianapolis is a leader in healthcare, offering 1.2 times the national average in healthcare jobs.

Quality of life

Aside from the friendliness of your average Midwesterner, there is plenty to do and see in the heartland.

Trail systems like the Emerald Necklace in Cleveland

Community programs for seniors

Historic neighborhoods

Waterfront activities

Community festivals

Museums

Art galleries

Fine dining as well as mom-and-pop diners

Theaters booking world-class talent

The bottom line is this: If you're looking for friendly faces, four complete seasons, and lower-than-average prices, the Midwest may be a perfect spot to retire. You can see the entirety of The Motley Fool's The Best Places to Retire in the Midwest in 2026.

