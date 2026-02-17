Markets

Retirees Are Rediscovering the Midwest -- Here's Why It's Suddenly Hot Again

February 17, 2026 — 06:15 am EST

Written by Dana George for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

As you near retirement, you may begin to seriously consider where you'd like to live. Do you want to stay where you are now, or would you prefer to relocate to another city? To learn more about what retirees are looking for, The Motley Fool conducted a survey asking them about what's important in retirement, including healthcare access, housing affordability, crime, and taxes.

After identifying the qualities retirees care about most, the Fool dug deeper to learn which cities best fit the bill. The results have been compiled in the 50 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2026.

Aerial shot of hub in downtown Indianapolis.

Image source: Getty Images.

Affordability

While there are certainly exceptions to the rule, the cost of living in many Midwestern cities is lower than the national average. Here are some examples:

City

Overall Cost of Living

Cleveland, Ohio

7% below the national average

St. Paul, Minnesota

6% below the national average

Lorain, Ohio

6% below the national average

Port Huron, Michigan

17% below the national average

Fort Wayne, Indiana

7% below the national average

Aurora, Illinois

4% below the national average

Wichita, Kansas

12% below the national average

Data source: Payscale.

Affordable housing

City

Housing Costs

Cleveland, Ohio

19% below the national average

St. Paul, Minnesota

20% below the national average

Lorain, Ohio

5% below the national average

Port Huron, Michigan

61% below the national average

Fort Wayne, Indiana

17% below the national average

Aurora, Illinois

17% below the national average

Wichita, Kansas

35% below the national average

Data source: Payscale.

Easy access to healthcare

There are few factors more important to the average retiree than healthcare. Fortunately, many Midwestern cities are known as major healthcare hubs. For example, Cleveland offers the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals of Cleveland, and Rochester, Minnesota, is home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic.

The Ohio State Medical Center in Columbus provides a large network of medical providers, and Indianapolis is a leader in healthcare, offering 1.2 times the national average in healthcare jobs.

Quality of life

Aside from the friendliness of your average Midwesterner, there is plenty to do and see in the heartland.

  • Trail systems like the Emerald Necklace in Cleveland
  • Community programs for seniors
  • Historic neighborhoods
  • Waterfront activities
  • Community festivals
  • Museums
  • Art galleries
  • Fine dining as well as mom-and-pop diners
  • Theaters booking world-class talent

The bottom line is this: If you're looking for friendly faces, four complete seasons, and lower-than-average prices, the Midwest may be a perfect spot to retire. You can see the entirety of The Motley Fool's The Best Places to Retire in the Midwest in 2026.

