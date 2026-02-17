Retirees Are Rediscovering the Midwest -- Here's Why It's Suddenly Hot Again

Key Points
Retirees are attracted to the Midwest’s lower cost of living.
Many larger Midwestern towns provide easy access to healthcare.
There’s a lot of truth in the term “Midwestern friendly.”
- The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›
As you near retirement, you may begin to seriously consider where you'd like to live. Do you want to stay where you are now, or would you prefer to relocate to another city? To learn more about what retirees are looking for, The Motley Fool conducted a survey asking them about what's important in retirement, including healthcare access, housing affordability, crime, and taxes.
After identifying the qualities retirees care about most, the Fool dug deeper to learn which cities best fit the bill. The results have been compiled in the 50 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2026.
Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »
Affordability
While there are certainly exceptions to the rule, the cost of living in many Midwestern cities is lower than the national average. Here are some examples:
|
City
|
Overall Cost of Living
|
Cleveland, Ohio
|
7% below the national average
|
St. Paul, Minnesota
|
6% below the national average
|
Lorain, Ohio
|
6% below the national average
|
Port Huron, Michigan
|
17% below the national average
|
Fort Wayne, Indiana
|
7% below the national average
|
Aurora, Illinois
|
4% below the national average
|
Wichita, Kansas
|
12% below the national average
Affordable housing
|
City
|
Housing Costs
|
Cleveland, Ohio
|
19% below the national average
|
St. Paul, Minnesota
|
20% below the national average
|
Lorain, Ohio
|
5% below the national average
|
Port Huron, Michigan
|
61% below the national average
|
Fort Wayne, Indiana
|
17% below the national average
|
Aurora, Illinois
|
17% below the national average
|
Wichita, Kansas
|
35% below the national average
Easy access to healthcare
There are few factors more important to the average retiree than healthcare. Fortunately, many Midwestern cities are known as major healthcare hubs. For example, Cleveland offers the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals of Cleveland, and Rochester, Minnesota, is home to the world-famous Mayo Clinic.
The Ohio State Medical Center in Columbus provides a large network of medical providers, and Indianapolis is a leader in healthcare, offering 1.2 times the national average in healthcare jobs.
Quality of life
Aside from the friendliness of your average Midwesterner, there is plenty to do and see in the heartland.
- Trail systems like the Emerald Necklace in Cleveland
- Community programs for seniors
- Historic neighborhoods
- Waterfront activities
- Community festivals
- Museums
- Art galleries
- Fine dining as well as mom-and-pop diners
- Theaters booking world-class talent
The bottom line is this: If you're looking for friendly faces, four complete seasons, and lower-than-average prices, the Midwest may be a perfect spot to retire. You can see the entirety of The Motley Fool's The Best Places to Retire in the Midwest in 2026.
The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.
One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.
View the "Social Security secrets" »
The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.