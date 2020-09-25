Retired Colonel Bah Ndaw sworn in as Mali interim president

World Markets

BAMAKO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Retired Colonel Bah Ndaw was sworn in on Friday as Mali's interim president, tasked with presiding over an 18-month transition back to civilian rule following the Aug. 18 military coup.

Junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita was sworn in as the vice president of the transition during a ceremony in Bamako.

Malian officials hope the inauguration of Ndaw, a 70-year-old former defence minister, will lead to the lifting of economic sanctions imposed by Mali's West African neighbours after President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's overthrow.

Goodluck Jonathan, the envoy for the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said on Wednesday that he hoped sanctions would be lifted following Ndaw's inauguration, although no decision has yet been taken.

