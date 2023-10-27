Retired But Want To Work? Try These 7 Remote Part-Time Jobs

For a wide variety of reasons, many seniors actually end up working part-time jobs after they retire. Some work out of necessity, as they discover that their retirement savings aren’t quite enough to fund their lifestyles, while others simply pursue hobbies or other interests that turn into revenue-generating opportunities.

Side Gig: Earn Up To $200/Hour With This Easy-To-Start Job, No College Degree Required

Check Out: Top 10 YouTube Channel Ideas That Can Make You Thousands

Whatever the reason, the good news is that it has never been easier to find a remote, part-time job — even for seniors. If you’re in your golden years but still looking for some part-time work, check out these options — all of which you can do from the comfort of your own home.

Writer/Editor

Freelance writing and editing has exploded in recent years, with more online content being consumed every day. While you’ll need some skills to earn real money, if you’ve got specialized knowledge on a particular topic — and can meet deadlines — you likely can find a publication in need of writers and editors.

Best of all, in most cases, you can work from anywhere in the world, whether you live in Kalamazoo or Queenstown.

Discover: 9 Ways To Make $200 (or More) a Day Running Errands

Online Tutor/Instructor

A few decades ago, teaching or tutoring online was primarily focused on teaching English to international students and professionals. These days, online instruction is a far-reaching enterprise, used to teach almost anything to everyone, no matter where in the world they are.

Whether you’re a former licensed teacher or simply someone who’s good at helping people understand complex topics or subjects, you should be able to find online work. It can be as an independent instructor or as part of an organization.

eBay/Etsy Seller

Since its early days, the internet has been a great way to connect buyers and sellers. Whether you choose to list items for sale on established marketplaces like eBay and Etsy or simply post them on message boards or Facebook groups, if you’ve got something of value, you’ll likely find a buyer.

If you’re downsizing in retirement, this can be a great way to both trim down your possessions and earn part-time income.

Consultant

If you were an expert in your field during your working career, you might have even more lucrative opportunities after you retire. Many companies are looking for veteran experts to help them streamline their operations or solve specific business problems, and a part-time expert can be just what they need.

Rather than putting you on the payroll full time and having to provide you with benefits, companies may prefer a “retired” consultant who works from home, writes reports and gets on occasional phone or video calls to provide them with the specific help they need. Depending on the industry, your hourly rate can be quite significant, and you can likely do most or all of your work from home.

YouTube Creator

While it takes a lot of work to earn real money doing it, many retirees have turned their lifelong passions into profitable YouTube channels. If you’ve got something of interest to share with people, you can build up an audience by creating and posting video content and attracting subscribers.

There are successful YouTube channels on nearly any topic under the sun, from aviation to home repair to food tripping. While you’ll need some creative flair to stand out from the crowd — and you’ll have to understand that even a good channel will take time to generate any real revenue — building YouTube content can be a great way to fuse your own personal interests with a work-from-home job.

Survey/Focus Group Participant

While not technically a “job,” there’s still money to be made by being a survey or focus group participant. Countless brands are looking for input from real consumers about what they like and don’t like about various products, so if that sounds like your type of thing, it can be a way to generate a few hundred dollars here or there while not even doing any real “work.” All you’ll have to do is search online for companies that produce these types of opportunities and sign up.

Administrative/Data Entry Jobs

If you don’t mind doing some “busy work” in exchange for a few extra bucks, an administrative or data entry job might be just what you need. Many companies need people to simply crunch numbers, create spreadsheets or otherwise perform computer-oriented tasks, and these are tasks that can typically be performed from the comfort of your own home. If you’re a stickler for accuracy and precision, this can be a good option for part-time remote work.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Retired But Want To Work? Try These 7 Remote Part-Time Jobs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.