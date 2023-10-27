Retired but Want To Work? These Are the 8 Best Cities for Getting a Job During Retirement

Whether by choice or necessity, many seniors end up working after retirement. Some retirees derive a sense of purpose and satisfaction from continuing to work, while for others, it may be an economic necessity — or at least a way to build a little extra padding into their monthly budgets to combat the effects of inflation.

Social Security Cuts: These States Would Be Impacted Least

Learn: The Simple, Effective Way To Fortify Your Retirement Mix

Whatever the reason, the good news is there are plenty of jobs available for seniors looking to pick up some extra work. Depending on where you live, there may be more opportunities than others. Generally speaking, cities with hospitals and colleges are good bets, as are those with a large number of tourists or governmental offices. Using data from Monster.com, U.S. News and World Report and other sources, here’s a look at some of the best cities for getting a job during retirement.

Orlando, Florida

Orlando is the theme park capital of the world, meaning there’s always going to be work available, especially of the part-time or seasonal nature. While work may be available at the parks themselves, the sheer number of tourists they attract means there’s a host of tourist-related businesses surrounding them. This includes hotels, restaurants and gift shops, most of which are more than happy to hire seniors.

Beyond the obvious tourist-related businesses, Orlando also has a lot of jobs available for office managers and software developers, if that’s more your speed, according to Monster.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis is the home of some of America’s biggest companies, from Target and UnitedHealth to Medtronic. If working a corporate job is your cup of tea, you might be able to find one with one of America’s best companies.

Minneapolis and some of its surrounding cities are also well-known for healthcare facilities, including the famous Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Minneapolis has plenty of jobs available in other industries as well, according to Monster, including marketing managers, software developers, computer systems analysts and restaurant managers.

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Austin, Texas

Texas as a whole has a fairly low cost of living to go along with its lack of state taxes, making it an attractive place for many retirees to live. But Austin in particular is also chock-full of jobs in industries ranging from tech to education to government.

Austin is the Texas state capital and the home to the University of Texas at Austin, and tech giant Dell is headquartered in nearby Red Rock. If live music is your thing, the city’s also known for its vibrant nightlife, which could be another source of part-time work.

Boston

Boston is blessed with a diversity of industries that seem to be always hiring, from healthcare to hospitality. The city and its neighboring towns are full of colleges, from Boston College to Harvard to MIT, making it a big employer.

Tourism is a major draw, too, as the city is one of the most historic in America, meaning there are plenty of shops, restaurants and bars in town, all of which are in need of a steady supply of workers. Boston’s also the home to famous hospitals like Mass General, and as the capital of Massachusetts, Boston also has plenty of government gigs.

Washington, D.C.

As the nation’s capital, the main business of Washington, D.C. is government. While you won’t be able to work as a senator or a representative without being elected, there are plenty of jobs available to the average senior, from computer systems jobs to clerical and data entry positions.

As the city is also one of the most-visited in the world, there’s a large service industry as well. If you’re looking for a job in food service or transportation, there’s likely an opening. You may also be able to work at any of the numerous museums in the city. Although the city can be expensive, wages are also generally high.

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor is the proud home of the University of Michigan, making it a college town capable of handling over 50,000 students. This makes it the perfect service community, loaded with restaurants, bars and other businesses catering to the needs of this large population. The university also hosts one of the best hospitals in the world, making it a source of plentiful healthcare jobs.

Manchester, New Hampshire

Just 50 miles away from Boston but in a completely different state, Manchester has many of the favorable employment characteristics of its more southerly neighbor, including several major hospitals and medical centers and Southern New Hampshire University. But Manchester has no state income tax or sales tax, allowing you to keep more of what you earn.

If you’re looking for a job out of the hustle and bustle of the big city, Manchester might be an alternative option to Boston for retirees.

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville is well-known for its music industry, which in and of itself provides a significant amount of employment for the city. But Nashville is also the capital of Tennessee, making it a hub for state government jobs.

There are plenty of colleges and universities in and around Nashville, including Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt, which also houses one of the best hospitals in the nation in the form of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. All-in-all, Nashville checks a lot of the boxes in terms of having job-rich industries that may appeal to and be available to retirees. Tennessee is another state that doesn’t tax income, making it a great place for retirees to stretch any income they earn.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Retired but Want To Work? These Are the 8 Best Cities for Getting a Job During Retirement

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.