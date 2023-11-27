Retired but Want To Work? Avoid These 7 High-Stress Jobs

A recent study from T. Rowe Price showed that about 20% of retirees continue to work, on either a full-time or part-time basis. While some of these workers need the money, many simply work for a sense of fulfillment or to keep themselves busy and socially engaged after leaving the formal workforce. Regardless of the reason, most seniors aren’t looking to work stressful jobs in their golden years, even if they need the money.

Since there are lots of options for part-time or even full-time work for seniors, there’s no need to fall into the trap of taking a high-stress job. Here are some you might want to avoid.

Security Guard

While a security guard may not seem like the most stressful job, that’s a misperception. In the event of a crime, a security guard is the first line of defense and often a target of criminals. While a large part of your workday may actually be boring — which can cause its own level of stress — in the event of an incident, you’re putting your life at risk.

That reality alone makes the job extremely stressful. Add in the fact that these jobs often don’t pay very well, and it’s a recipe for high stress.

Sales

Regardless of the industry you’re in, if you take a sales job, expect it to be stressful. The whole reason for the existence of sales jobs is to generate revenue, which means it’s not a job you can slack at.

Even if you are naturally gifted at speaking with people and closing deals, the fact is that in the sales world, good is never good enough. The more you succeed, the more your sales quotas will rise, meaning you’ll be constantly on-the-go and working harder and harder. The fact that you’ll always be asked to do more makes this job inherently high-stress.

Social Worker

Social workers can be true miracle workers, helping people out during their most trying times. But stress levels for most social workers are through the roof. In addition to performing a job that is often underappreciated and requires dealing with difficult decisions on a day-to-day basis, most social workers also don’t earn that much, adding to the stress of working during retirement.

Manager

While becoming a manager might have been your goal while you were still in the workforce, once you’ve retired, it might be too high-stress of a position to consider. As a manager, you’ll have some level of autonomy and will likely earn decent pay, but you’ll also be responsible for whatever goes on in your division or with your team.

As a retiree, that’s a lot of pressure to take on if you’re just looking for some extra work.

Rideshare Driver

Driving for a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft can be an easy job for retirees to get. All you’ll need is a car, insurance and a willingness to work. While the job is not always stressful, the potential for bad things to happen can be pretty high. And depending on where you live, the high cost of gas can significantly eat into your earnings, as it comes out of your own pocket.

From drunk or abusive riders to dealing with traffic to simply being in your car for hours on end, being a rideshare driver isn’t usually the most peaceful or relaxing option.

Personal Assistant

If you work as a personal assistant, your time is essentially handed over to your employer. You may be required to work odd hours and do any number of relatively unpleasant tasks, from getting coffee to driving someone else’s kids to school to spending hours on the phone.

While some personalities are built for this, many seniors would find this type of job to be highly stressful.

Bartender

While bartending can be a great way to pick up some extra cash after college, it’s not really a good match for most seniors. Hours often stretch late into the night, the working environment can be noisy and smelly, and customers can be very demanding. If you don’t get drinks out on time, even if it’s not your fault, you might not even earn any tips for all your labor.

