Retired but Want To Work? 3 Ways To Find the Right Post-Retirement Career

If you’re thinking of working after you retire, you’re actually in the majority. According to a 2023 survey by the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, 55% of workers said they intended to continue working after “retirement,” with almost 20% planning to work full-time.

While some retirees feel they need to continue working for financial reasons, there may be health benefits, as well. The Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health published a study in 2016 showing a 9% to 11% lower risk of dying among those that worked even a single year after retirement age. This followed up a 2015 study by the CDC showing that those working beyond age 65 were roughly three times more likely to report being in good health and only half as likely to have serious health problems.

Research like this shows that working beyond retirement age can have both financial and physical benefits, even though it may go against the grain of traditional thinking about “retirement.” But how exactly do you find the right post-retirement career? Here are some things to consider.

Decide What You’re Looking For

Do you want to work after retirement because you need the money? Or do you just want to pursue your passions? Perhaps it’s a combination of both? Knowing what you want to get out of a post-retirement career is the first step in finding the right job for you.

For example, if you’re primarily working for money, you’ll want to screen jobs by the amount they pay first and foremost. But if you’re just looking to keep your mind sharp and perhaps have a little fun, then a job in line with your interests should be your first priority, with income only being secondary.

Something else to consider when looking at a post-retirement career is the physicality involved. If you’re relatively fit and looking to remain healthy, you might want a career that involves more movement, such as a delivery driver or warehouse worker. But if your mobility is limited or you’re more interested in mental stimulation than physical work, an office job or even a work-from-home opportunity will be a better choice.

Be Realistic

While it would be nice to find a part-time job that pays $200,000 per year and exactly matches your interests and skill set, that’s likely just a fantasy. In fact, for many jobs, hiring managers may be looking for younger workers who are both willing to work for less money and who plan to spend years or even decades helping build a company.

As a senior, you may not have the latest skills, and if a company is providing you with benefits, your health insurance is likely to be expensive. While not insurmountable, these are obstacles that you should be aware of.

But this doesn’t mean that you can’t get a job. In fact, there’s never been a better time for seniors to re-enter the workforce. Most seniors have a wealth of life experience and knowledge that can make them uniquely qualified for certain jobs, such as tutoring or consulting. And some businesses even go out of their way to hire seniors, so you shouldn’t feel as if you won’t find the right opportunity.

Steps to Starting Your Post-Retirement Career

Now that you’ve decided what you’re after and have grounded expectations, it’s time to take the physical steps to improve your chances of finding the perfect post-retirement career.

Update Your Resume

If you were at the same job for a long time during your work career, you likely haven’t updated your resume in quite some time. You’ll want to match your format to modern standards and emphasize the skills and talents you’ve developed over your career without emphasizing your age. In other words, drop things like the dates you attended college and jobs you had 30 years ago and focus more on your recent career.

Build Your Social Media Profile

Social media has become more and more important when it comes to networking and finding a job. Sites like LinkedIn have become the go-to when it comes to advertising your skills and your availability for a job. They also make it easy to connect with others in your industry.

Go Door-to-Door

Many jobs aren’t advertised on the big industry sites like Monster or LinkedIn, particularly when it comes to local ones. If you’re looking for a part-time job at your local grocery store or hobby shop, for example, you’re more likely to succeed by checking local listings or simply walking in the store than looking at one of the major job sites.

