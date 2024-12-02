Reti SpA Updates Articles to Enhance Corporate Governance

Reti SpA (IT:RETI) has released an update.

Reti SpA, a prominent Italian IT consulting firm, has approved amendments to its articles of association to refine its corporate purpose and ensure compliance with current regulations. These changes align with practices on the Euronext Growth Milan and introduce provisions for holding assemblies through designated representatives. With a strong presence in digital transformation, Reti continues to foster innovation and sustainability in its operations.

