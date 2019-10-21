Rethinking Portfolio Design Using Quantitative Analysis

By Leland B. Hevner

President, National Association of Online Investors (NAOI)

As President of the National Association of Online Investors (NAOI), the market’s premier resource for investor education, part of my job is to interact with the investing public on a regular basis. I want to understand their investing experience from all angles; the good, the bad and the ugly. This input keeps our education content updated and relevant to investor needs. A trend that I am seeing today is an increasing reluctance by individuals to accept the buy-and-hold portfolios that their financial advisors are recommending.

The Problems with Portfolio Design Today

At issue is the fact that today’s standard for portfolio design is an approach called Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT). MPT dictates that portfolios be designed to match each individual’s risk tolerance via asset allocation techniques. Then investors are told to simply hold these portfolios for the long-term with, hopefully, a periodic rebalancing to revert to the original allocations.

The problems with the continued and unquestioned use of MPT for portfolio design are many. First, the expected performance of MPT portfolios is heavily tied to an investor’s risk tolerance; a large portion of which is how a person “feels” about losing money. This is a massively subjective element that no personal investor has been trained to quantify with a high degree of accuracy. But a mistake here can have a significantly negative affect on an individual’s financial future. Second, MPT was introduced in the 1950’s when markets where a far differently place. While markets have evolved, MPT has not and the static portfolios it creates simply can’t cope with today’s market volatility. We saw this clearly during the market crash of 2008-2009 when many MPT portfolios lost 30% to 50% of their value.

Yet, people today are still given the same type of MPT portfolios and related management advice that failed so miserably during that crash. Individual investors know that these portfolios will fail again when the next market crash occurs; and one will with 100% certainty.

People Are Leaving the Market

As a result of MPT-based portfolios being their only choice for portfolio design, many people have told me that they are leaving the market. They view the risk of holding static portfolios in today’s dynamic markets as being too high. And I found that those who stayed in the market are investing far too conservatively. This is a problem that must be solved for the financial services industry to maintain and grow their client base as markets continue to evolve at a rapid pace.

Recognizing the Need for Change

The NAOI recognized that fundamental change to portfolio design methods was needed soon after the crash of 2008-2009. And we saw that education, alone, was no longer sufficient to meet our mission statement of empowering individual investors – also needed was innovation. So, in 2010 we opened the NAOI Research Division and began an R&D effort to find an alternative to MPT for portfolio design, one created specifically to work in modern markets.

Starting with Individual Investor Goals

We started our research by asking individuals what they wanted and needed in an investing approach that would enable them to participate in the market with confidence. I was adamant that any new approach would be designed based on input from the investing public, not on academic theories. Individual investors told us that an acceptable approach to portfolio design needed to:

Be simple, logical and easy to work with

Provide higher returns than MPT portfolios in all economic conditions with lower risk

Provide absolute protection from market crashes

Enable a viable “Do It Yourself” option using an online broker; reducing dependency on advisors

We immediately saw that the MPT approach met none of these goals. To meet them all, we would need to think differently about how portfolios are designed. So we started our research effort with a blank slate, unconstrained by the increasingly outdated MPT model.

Using Quantitative Analysis Methods

As a first step in “think differently” we did a deep dive into the world of alternative investments and the shadowy terrain of quantitative-analysis. This is a field of investing, employed for decades by hedge funds, that analyzes historical market price data to predict future price movements. The area that we found to be most relevant for our purposes was momentum investing, a strategy that seeks to buy only equities moving up in price at the time of purchase while avoiding, selling or shorting, those that are moving down.

As we studied momentum investing, also referred to as ‘trend-following”, we found that it can be very complex and, thus, too risky for use by the investing public. So it became the goal of the NAOI to create a new investing approach that could take advantage of the predictive value of trend-following in a simple, low-risk and user-friendly manner. Following a multi-year effort we succeeded in meeting this goal with the development of Dynamic Investment Theory (DIT) and a new investment type that it creates called Dynamic Investments (DIs).

Introducing Dynamic Investments

The NAOI designed Dynamic Investments to be capable of automatically changing the ETFs (or mutual funds) they hold based on a periodic sampling of market trends. Extensive testing showed us that by doing so, DIs are capable of producing returns that are significantly higher than MPT portfolios in virtually all market conditions and with no active management required.

NAOI researchers have also incorporated into the DI design a series of risk reduction elements that make them far less risky than MPT portfolios in addition to providing absolute protection from market crashes. We found that this revolutionary, dynamic approach to investing met every requirement that the public asked for as listed above and more.

DI Performance Example

The following table shows the performance of a simple Dynamic Investment designed by the NAOI that rotated only between a Stock and a Bond ETF based on the price trend of each for the period from 2008 to the end of the third quarter, 2019. A comparison is made to an MPT-based portfolio holding the same ETFs with the allocations shown in the table.

This test period included a major stock market crash in 2008-2009 and an unprecedented bull market from 2010 through 2019. The Dynamic Investment was able to quickly and automatically switch its holding from stocks to bonds during the crash and back again to stocks in 2010 as the market recovered, resulting in it capturing gains from both asset classes. In contrast the MPT portfolio held both stocks and bonds for the entire period, with early stock losses cancelling out much of the later stock gains.

Enabling Market-Sensitive Portfolios

While a simple Dynamic Investment can serve as a person’s total portfolio, we are finding that most of our students prefer to use DIs as building blocks in the more familiar MPT asset-allocation structure. In an MPT portfolio, the DI building block enhances returns AND reduces risk due to its market sensitivity. In our opinion, MPT/DIT Hybrid Portfolios will pay a large role in the future of investing.

Summary

In this article I have shown how the use of simple quantitative analysis techniques has enabled the NAOI to create the dynamic portfolios that the public wants and needs to participate in the market with confidence. This is the approach that we believe will reverse the current trend of people leaving the market in fear of holding static MPT portfolios in modern dynamic markets.

The NAOI is currently incorporating the use of Dynamic Investments into our investor education books and courses that reach thousands of individuals. As a result, we expect demand for this new approach to grow. The financial services industry would do well to take note.

More information is found at www.naoi.org. The author can be contacted at LHevner@naoi.org.

