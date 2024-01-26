Rethinking A.I. Development in the Age of the Climate Crisis

By Caitlin Moore, Chief Operations Officer at Operad A.I

We know that the adoption of technology so often means that some bear the costs while others enjoy conveniences. We challenge technology and those who use it for decision-making to grapple with that reality and to do better. A.I. is no different. While many prominent researchers and investors have stoked fears around A.I. 's "godlike" technological force or potential to end civilization, many real-world consequences aren't getting the attention they deserve. Fueled by the soaring popularity of large language and foundation models, the accelerated growth of artificial intelligence (A.I.) models' enormous environmental footprint has only recently started garnering attention.

The Sustainability Challenge

In a world grappling with the climate crisis, we cannot afford to support the unchecked growth of A.I. While emissions can vary widely based on several factors such as location and availability of renewable energy resources, the carbon footprint of training a single A.I. model can be staggering, emitting as much as 300,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide. That's equivalent to the emissions from 125 roundtrip flights between New York City and Beijing.

In its latest environmental report, Microsoft disclosed a staggering 34 percent surge in the company's global water consumption from 2021 to 2022, a wave attributed mainly to its forays into A.I. research. Their data centers are based in the temperate climate of West Des Moines, Iowa, which has emerged as an unexpected ally in the battle for sustainable A.I. Critics point out a further inconvenient detail: this happened in the midst of a more than three-year drought, further taxing a stressed water system that's been so dry this summer that nature lovers couldn't even paddle canoes in local rivers.

While the world marvels at A.I.'s generative capabilities, including the potential to address pressing global issues like climate change, the environmental consequences of current A.I. development practices cannot be ignored.

The Promise of Decentralization

While we're well-versed in algorithmic bias and inequity in technology, the environmental inequity of technology is an area the industry is starting to explore. While many approaches have been proposed to make A.I. more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, environmental inequity — that A.I.'s environmental footprint can be disproportionately higher in certain regions than in others — has emerged, raising social-ecological justice concerns.

Decentralization presents a compelling solution to the sustainability challenges associated with A.I. development. By distributing A.I. systems across a decentralized network, we can achieve several positive outcomes:

User Agency : In decentralized networks, users have greater agency over where their data is stored. This allows them to choose more sustainable data center options, reducing the overall carbon intensity of A.I. operations.

: In decentralized networks, users have greater agency over where their data is stored. This allows them to choose more sustainable data center options, reducing the overall carbon intensity of A.I. operations. Regional Variability : Carbon intensity varies significantly based on the region and grid mix. Decentralized networks empower users to select data storage locations that align with their environmental values and considerations.

: Carbon intensity varies significantly based on the region and grid mix. Decentralized networks empower users to select data storage locations that align with their environmental values and considerations. Reducing Impacts of Computing: Cloud computing enables users to do energy intensive computation somewhere other than a centralized data center. In a decentralized network, this means you can distribute this computation across multiple locations, with varying grid makeups, and ensure that this energy intensive process isn’t disproportionately impacting one area. This means that if I need to run an energy intensive AI model, I can run that compute job in a data center that is using renewable resources.

Cloud computing enables users to do energy intensive computation somewhere other than a centralized data center. In a decentralized network, this means you can distribute this computation across multiple locations, with varying grid makeups, and ensure that this energy intensive process isn’t disproportionately impacting one area. This means that if I need to run an energy intensive AI model, I can run that compute job in a data center that is using renewable resources. Transparency: Decentralization of AI, when paired with the transparency of blockchain technologies, enables new levels of auditability and verifiability that will become more critical as AI development and use grows. Not only does increased transparency behind AI development ensure we can combat harmful misinformation, but it also gives us the opportunity to have clear, auditable records about the environmental impacts of this technology.

Limitations:

Decentralization isn’t a silver bullet solution. We need to overall build AI in a more open and decentralized way in order to address the growing social and environmental concerns. This also needs to be coupled with rigorous measuring of environmental impacts in order to truly understand localized impacts and if these things continue to be energy efficient as time and data/compute needs grow.

Decentralized storage and especially computing is a nascent, evolving space. There is still work to be done to build these systems in robust, secure, user-friendly and more energy efficient ways if we want to compete with Web2 players.

Even if AI data storage and compute is decentralized across a global network, this doesn't inherently address or ensure that all data centers will adopt more hardware efficient, renewable energy reliant data centers in “better” areas. There is still plenty of work that needs to be done to increase renewable energy resources globally and in the most equitable way possible. .

Web3's Role

The power of Web3 tools will play a pivotal role in helping to address the environmental impact of A.I. By accounting for omissions on a tamper-proof open-source ledger, we can establish a rigorous standard for quantifying the energy usage and emissions associated with A.I. and machine learning workloads. This process ensures that A.I.'s environmental impact is measured and mitigated in a verifiable manner.

Decentralization gives us the opportunity to even consider factors such as localized impacts. We’re given new levels of agency and choice where we can make more sustainable decisions about AI and its impacts. Decentralization, coupled with web3 transparency, also grants us the opportunity to combat claims of misinformation or greenwashing of AI since we have clear publicly auditable records.

AI is going to grow and become an even more powerful tool in society. While some may oppose this growth because of the growing environmental impacts, it’s important to mention that AI has the power to do a lot of good when it comes to combating the climate crisis. Tracking deforestation through AI using deep learning models is something many web3 companies are incorporating to extract data of forest cover and carbon from satellite data. As well as this, AI tools can be used to create the algorithms needed to connect renewables and stabilize power grids faster and more efficiently. With the rapid acceleration of climate change, we see how weather and adaptation modeling on multiple timescales is needed in order to prepare for climate disasters and as a method of protection globally.

These are just some of the ways AI tools can be used to speed workloads and process corporate or government data for more efficient and detailed emissions accounting models that can guide compliance and decarbonization efforts. We must couple the powerful benefits of AI with more open, transparent, and decentralized systems so that the growth of these systems doesn’t further exacerbate the rife inequitable impacts of climate change.

About the author:

Caitlin Moore is Chief Operations Officer at Operad A.I - making real-world claims computable, verifiable, and simple to work with, proving your claims to the world. Caitlin is an accomplished sustainability professional with a passion for organizational sustainability-related goals and objectives. Driven by her passion for sustainability and the environment, Caitlin holds two Bachelor’s degrees, in Sustainability Studies as well as in Criminal Justice. She joined the Protocol Labs team in 2022 as Sustainability Data Partnerships Manager for Filecoin Green - a sustainability initiative for the world’s largest decentralized storage network, Filecoin. Now, in its transition to Operad A.I, Caitlin is working alongside the team to transform and build infrastructure to make transparent and substantive environmental claims.

Operad A.I: Operad A.I is a platform dedicated to enabling businesses and organizations to effortlessly make transparent and accurate sustainability claims. Leveraging open-source decentralized technologies like IPFS and Filecoin, Operad A.I addresses the current issues among unstandardized tracking systems for the renewable energy of Web3 projects and beyond, which can often disregard data silos and leave murkiness within the system of carbon claims. Operad A.I’s powerful technology uses a set of open source tools to accurately comprehend and structure environmental claims, seamlessly configuring data in order to give businesses a trusted record of information through the computed data - making their sustainability claims more accurate, traceable and reliable.

