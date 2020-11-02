Retail's Toll Sends Mall Operator CBL Into Bankruptcy

The retail apocalypse claimed another victim after shopping mall operator CBL and Associates Properties (NYSE: CBL) declared bankruptcy on Sunday.

Although the real estate investment trust was struggling for years, rumors of a possible collapse have been circulating since the summer. It may have been a foregone conclusion after J.C. Penney (OTC: JCPN.Q), one of CBL's biggest tenants, itself sought protection in the bankruptcy courts.

Image source: Getty Images.

CBL's declaration was actually the second one, after Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) announced it was seeking a pre-packaged financial restructuring deal.

Retailers were in trouble long before the coronavirus pandemic struck, with shopping malls falling out of favor as places to shop. Declining customer traffic caused hundreds of retailers to either shut down tens of thousands of stores or go into bankruptcy themselves. The pandemic caused many retailers to go on a rent strike, which CBL warned could send it into bankruptcy.

Mall operator peers Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) and Brookfield Property (NASDAQ: BPY) have taken to buying bankrupt retailers to keep their stores open. Either together or separately, the two have acquired Forever 21, Brooks Brothers, and most recently J.C. Penney.

While the retailers retain some brand value, it's a risky strategy because the companies have failed to attract sufficient customers to be profitable. Still, the mall owners are looking to avoid the yawning chasms of empty storefronts that would be created if the retailers were liquidated. That could lead to a domino effect of even fewer customers going to malls, causing more retailers to go under.

Simon and Brookfield, however, operate top-tier malls. CBL's malls are considered lower-tier locations, and analysts believe these will be the first shopping malls that fail.

10 stocks we like better than CBL and Associates Properties

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and CBL and Associates Properties wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.