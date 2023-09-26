Retailers Ramp Up Staffing With a Focus on the Holiday Season

With the holiday season approaching, retailers are actively preparing to meet the high expectations of shoppers eager for exciting deals. Players in the industry are all geared up to walk the extra mile this festive season to capitalize on any potential upswing in demand. The backdrop of healthy employment and wage gains has so far bolstered consumer spending, exhibiting remarkable resilience despite a challenging economic environment.

Strategies to Meet Consumer Preferences

The holiday season holds significant importance for retailers as it contributes a substantial portion of their annual revenues. Consequently, retailers must proactively address logistical and inventory challenges while devising comprehensive strategies to deliver a seamless shopping experience, both in physical stores and online. Keeping all these aspects in mind and to keep pace with any unprecedented increase in demand, retailers are unveiling hiring plans for the holiday season.



To cater to consumers' product preferences, retailers are focusing on replenishing shelves with in-demand merchandise and ramping up investments in digitization. These efforts are expected to result in the recruitment of a considerable number of seasonal associates who will play crucial roles in managing curbside and in-store pickups of online orders as well as doorstep deliveries. Furthermore, retailers are likely to expand their warehouse staff to ensure a smooth flow of inventory from distribution centers to stores throughout the festive season.

Retailers' Hiring Initiatives

Target TGT is set to appoint nearly 100,000 seasonal workers, aiming to provide a seamless shopping experience for its customers. The company is launching its holiday deals early, featuring thousands of new items priced under $25 across various categories.



Target Circle members will enjoy exclusive access to the "Deal of the Day" shopping event, both in the store and online. From Oct 1 through Dec 24, customers can avail of incredible offers, including discounts on renowned national brands such as Apple, Nespresso, Dyson and Nintendo, along with an additional 5% discount with the RedCard.



Keeping in mind the festive rush, Macy’s M plans to fill more than 38,000 full and part-time seasonal associates across its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, along with its distribution centers. The company is committed to offering competitive wages, with many positions starting at a minimum of $15 per hour.



Macy’s is on track to strengthen its omnichannel capabilities with investments in online shopping experiences, data and analytics, technology infrastructure as well as better fulfillment capabilities.



Bath & Body Works BBWI is preparing to cater to the heightened shopping frenzy by bringing on board 30,000 dedicated seasonal sales associates across its stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Prospective candidates have the opportunity to submit applications from Aug 29, 2023, until Oct 22, 2023.



The holiday spirit extends to BBWI's distribution centers as well. With plans to hire approximately 2,500 employees across four central Ohio distribution centers, the company aims to streamline its operations and ensure a seamless supply chain during the bustling season. Competitive hourly wages ranging from $18.25 to $23.50, a flexible work schedule and an attractive store-wide discount create a compelling package for potential hires.



Meanwhile, Amazon AMZN has ambitious plans to deploy 250,000 associates for the crucial festive season. The e-commerce giant aims to recruit individuals for both part-time and full-time positions, including roles in fulfillment centers and transportation, across the entire nation.

Final Thoughts

The significance of the holiday season for retailers cannot be overstated. This period marks a crucial juncture, often accounting for a substantial portion of annual sales. The influx of enthusiastic shoppers provides retailers with the opportunity to showcase their offerings, boost revenues and solidify brand loyalty. Retailers leverage this period to not only maximize sales but also leave an indelible impression on consumers.



However, market analysts are skeptical about whether the upcoming holiday season will meet retailers' expectations. They believe that cautious consumer spending, influenced by diminishing household savings and ongoing economic uncertainties, could potentially hinder the season's performance. According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, U.S. retail sales, excluding automotive, are anticipated to increase 3.7% from a year earlier during the traditional holiday period spanning from Nov 1 to Dec 24.

