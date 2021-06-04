Banking
Retailers, newspapers, printing firms oppose U.S. Postal rate hikes

A coalition of retailers, newspapers, printers, greeting card companies and others oppose the U.S. Postal Service plan to hike postage prices for most mail by 7% and called on Congress to direct a new review before the hikes take effect.

The group includes the National Retail Federation, Amazon.com Inc, eBay, the National Newspaper Association, Envelope Manufacturers Association and the American Forest & Paper Association. The price increases to be implemented on August 29, "will impose new and substantial costs to the detriment of the American public and businesses, especially small businesses, nonprofits and charities, consumers generally... and, of course, the millions of jobs postal-reliant businesses support," the group said in a letter Friday.

