Retailers must do more to help consumers cope with rising food prices, French minister says

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

February 13, 2023 — 02:47 am EST

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that tackling soaring food prices was a priority for the government, as he urged retailers to do more to ease the inflation burden for shoppers.

"The rise in food prices is a major concern and everyone must take its share, including retailers," Le Maire told RTL radio.

"The state must do its share but retailers must also do more," he added.

The government is currently pressuring retail giants like Carrefour CARR.PA, CasinoCASP.PAand the family-owned grocery dynasties Auchan and E. Leclerc, to agree to the idea of selling a basket of around 50 essential everyday items at purchasing prices from next month.

