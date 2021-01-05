NG

Retailers, energy stocks push London stocks higher

Shashank Nayar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

British shares gained on Tuesday, led by a jump in retail stocks following record grocery sales in December, overshadowing risks arising from a fresh national lockdown imposed to curb the spread of a new COVID-19 variant.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus was spreading at great speed and immediate action was needed to slow it down.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index .FTSE gained 0.4%, with general retailers .FTNMX5370 and energy stocks .FTNMX0530 gaining between 2% and 3%.

December was the busiest month ever for British supermarkets as tightening COVID-19 restrictions and the closure of restaurants, bars and cafés meant shoppers spent 11.7 billion pounds ($15.9 billion) on groceries, industry data showed.

UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak's plans to offer further help to businesses struggling under the renewed COVID-19 restrictions also aided sentiment.

The mid-cap index .FTMC was up 0.1%.

Morrisons MRW.L, Britain's fourth-largest supermarket group, gained 0.2% after reporting a rise in underlying sales in its latest trading period encompassing Christmas.

