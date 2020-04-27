Retailers and Restaurants Leery of Reopening Even When Allowed

Although some states are beginning to allow businesses to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown, numerous retailers and restaurants are opting to remain closed.

Even as Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee ease up on store restrictions, allowing businesses to reopen within social distancing parameters, national chains such as Best Buy (NYSE: BBY), Gap (NYSE: GPS), Macy's (NYSE: M), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are forgoing the opportunity.

Image source: Getty Images.

The CEO of restaurant chain TGI Fridays, Ray Blanchette, told The Wall Street Journal, "We don't want to be on the leading edge here."

Gap is also taking a circumspect approach, telling The New York Times, "We are closely monitoring the situation and will open our stores when we feel it is safe to do."

Eager to open

Other businesses are leaping at the chance to get their employees back to work. One unsurprising reopening is GameStop (NYSE: GME), which resisted closing its doors at the outset, arguing it was an essential business, and only acquiesced when it received significant backlash for remaining open. Now, it is reopening stores as states allow, and will be opening up overseas as well, including in Austria, Germany, and Italy.

10 stocks we like better than Gap

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Gap wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.