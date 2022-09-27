Retailers Amp Up Hiring With Eyes on the Holiday Season

Retailers have begun prepping for the holiday season with as much zeal as shoppers are looking forward to eye-popping deals. Players in the industry are all geared up to walk the extra mile this holiday season to capitalize on any surge in demand. However, supply-chain issues and rising freight charges are headwinds that the industry is currently struggling with, but retailers remain hopeful of a fabulous festive season.



The holiday season, which accounts for a sizable chunk of yearly revenues, is a make or break for retailers. Hence, retailers need to address any logistical or inventory issues and roll out strategies to provide a seamless shopping experience, whether offline or online. Keeping all these aspects in mind and to keep pace with any unprecedented increase in demand, retailers are unveiling hiring plans for the holiday season.



Considering consumers’ product preferences, retailers need to replenish shelves with in-demand merchandise and ramp up investments in digitization. These will result in the deployment of a reasonable number of seasonal associates to deal with the curbside and in-store pickup of online purchases as well as doorstep delivery. Also, retailers are likely to appoint more warehouse staff to ensure the smooth supply of inventories to stores from distribution centers during the festive period.

Retailers on a Hiring Spree

The retail behemoth, Walmart WMT, plans to hire about 40,000 workers, including seasonal and full-time. The company will also offer additional hours to its existing workers. The job roles include seasonal store associates, full-time permanent truck drivers and customer care associates.



Walmart is making solid price investments across key categories to offer great value to its customers. It is also offering more rollbacks to boost savings on gifts like toys, electronics, beauty and home, to name a few. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is also making efforts to ease the returns process, as part of which it announced that Walmart+ members can avail of new return options, including Holiday Guarantee, Curbside Returns and Return Pickup from Home, starting October.



Meanwhile, Target Corporation TGT plans to appoint up to 100,000 seasonal workers to better serve its guests and provide a seamless shopping experience. To make the most of the festive season, this Zacks Rank #3 company is back with its “Deal Days” and Price Match Guarantee.



Through its “Target Deal Days” shopping event, it will offer guests the best deals on must-have items and everyday essentials. Interested customers can access amazing deals from Oct 6 to Oct 8. To attract deal seekers, Target is offering “Holiday Price Match Guarantee”, starting Oct 6. The program will run through Dec 24.



Keeping in mind the festive rush, Macy’s M plans to fill more than 41,000 full and part-time seasonal positions. Recruitment will be done at its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores, supply-chain locations and call centers.



Macy’s has undertaken initiatives to better engage with customers and gain market share. The company believes that the Polaris Strategy positions it well to navigate through the dynamic retail landscape. This Zacks Rank #3 company is on track to strengthen its omnichannel capabilities with investments in online shopping experiences, data and analytics, technology infrastructure as well as better fulfillment capabilities.



DICK'S Sporting Goods DKS plans to appoint up to 9,000 seasonal associates for the 2022 holiday season. Favorable customer demand, a solid product portfolio and strength in the online platform have been contributing to DICK'S Sporting Goods’ upbeat performance. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company remains optimistic about demand trends in athletic apparel, footwear, team sports and golf. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Wrapping Up

While inflation may play a spoilsport, we still believe that stimulus savings from last year, steady wage gains and a lower unemployment rate should help keep demand alive. Per Mastercard SpendingPulse, U.S. retail sales, excluding automotive, are anticipated to increase 7.1% from a year earlier during the traditional holiday period that runs from Nov 1 to Dec 24.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Macy's, Inc. (M): Free Stock Analysis Report



Target Corporation (TGT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Walmart Inc. (WMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.