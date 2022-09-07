Retailer WH Smith's second-half revenue ahead of pre-COVID levels

British retailer WH Smith said on Wednesday its second-half revenue was ahead of pre-pandemic levels, helped by a rebound in travel, even as its high-street business remained subdued.

The company, which has stores in travel hubs and sells everything from books and sandwiches to Bluetooth headphones, saw a 29% increase in its travel revenue in the 26-week period ended Aug. 27, compared with 2019 numbers.

