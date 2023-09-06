News & Insights

Retailer WH Smith's full-year revenue jumps 28% as travel booms

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

September 06, 2023 — 02:33 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar and Chandini Monnappa for Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - British retailer WH Smith SMWH.L on Wednesday said its annual revenue jumped 28% from a year ago, boosted by strong demand during a busy summer travel season.

Leisure travel demand has been robust since the pandemic restrictions ended, with the sector witnessing a global boom during the summer holiday season. However, high costs and the squeeze to passenger spending amid an uncertain economic environment continue to weigh on the sector.

The company, which has stores in travel hubs and sells everything from books and sandwiches to Bluetooth headphones, said it expected results for the full-year ended Aug. 31 to be in line with its estimates.

In May, WH Smith had forecast higher full-year profit, buoyed by a recovery in passenger numbers in all its key markets.

For the full year, analysts on average expect profit before tax to be at 143 million pounds ($179.91 million), according to a company compiled analyst consensus.

WH Smith, which will report its preliminary annual results on Nov. 9, said it expected to open over 80 new stores across its travel businesses in the financial year ending August 2024.

($1 = 0.7948 pounds)

