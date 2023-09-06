Retailer WH Smith's annual revenue jumps 28% on summer travel demand

Sept 6 (Reuters) - British retailer WH Smith SMWH.L on Wednesday said its annual revenue jumped 28% from a year ago, driven by a busy summer travel season.

The company, which has stores in travel hubs and sells everything from books and sandwiches to Bluetooth headphones, said it expected results for the full-year ended Aug. 31 to be in line with its estimates.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.