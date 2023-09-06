News & Insights

Retailer WH Smith's annual revenue jumps 28% on summer travel demand

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

September 06, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar and Chandini Monnappa for Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - British retailer WH Smith SMWH.L on Wednesday said its annual revenue jumped 28% from a year ago, driven by a busy summer travel season.

The company, which has stores in travel hubs and sells everything from books and sandwiches to Bluetooth headphones, said it expected results for the full-year ended Aug. 31 to be in line with its estimates.

