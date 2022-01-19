Retailer WH Smith sees recovery in coming months, small Omicron impact

Jan 19 (Reuters) - WH Smith Plc SMWH.L said on Wednesday it expected a resumption in the recovery of its travel markets over the coming months, although the retailer added that the firm is experiencing a "small impact" from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The company, which sells books, stationery and other items at its stores in travel hubs, said revenue for the 20 weeks to Jan. 15 was 85% of the sales during the corresponding period in 2019.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

