Retailer WH Smith expects higher profit on strong summer travel

May 31 (Reuters) - WH Smith SMWH.L on Wednesday forecast higher full-year profit as the British retailer bet on strong travel demand during the summer after it witnessed robust trading across its global travel business.

The company, which has stores in travel hubs and sells everything from books and sandwiches to Bluetooth headphones, said its total group revenue for the 13-week period ended May 27 was up 23% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

