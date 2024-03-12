News & Insights

Retailer Walmex to invest around $2 billion in 2024

MEXICO CITY, March 12 (Reuters) - Mexican retailer Walmex WALMEX.MX is set to invest around 34.5 billion pesos ($2.05 billion) in 2024, up 19% from previous year, according to a filing published on Tuesday.

Some 45% of the investment will be used for remodeling and maintenance work of its existing stores, with another 29% set for new openings and expansions.

The company's supply chain will benefit from 15% of the investment, while the remaining 11% will be destined to boost e-commerce and the implementation of new technologies.

The chief executive of the Mexican retailer Guilherme Loureiro said last month that the company was in a position to continue to grow its footprint in Latin America's No. 2 economy, after 2023 marked its fastest year for adding new stores in a decade.

