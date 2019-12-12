Retailer Via Varejo to be impacted by over 1 bln reais due to internal probe

Adds details from filing, share price, background

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Via Varejo VVAR3.SA will be negatively impacted by over 1 billion reais in the year's final quarter due to an internal probe that found accounting fraud at the company, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Shares of the company, which had risen 8% on the day, fell 3.1% following the news.

The seller of electronics and appliances estimated, without elaborating, that the impact would range from 1.2 billion to 1.4 billion reais ($333.62 million). The audit concluded that there were material weaknesses in its internal controls, the filing showed.

Via Varejo said in November it had not found any irregularities in the probe launched after it received an anonymous tip between late September and early October related to accounting irregularities. The probe came just months after Brazilian retail veteran Michael Klein and his family took control of Via Varejo.

The retailer was previously owned by Brazilian supermarkets chain Grupo Pão de AçúcarPCAR4.SAa subsidiary of France's Casino Guichard Perrachon CASP.PA>.

