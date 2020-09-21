Retailer Superdry points to improved trading after annual loss

Superdry on Monday said its trading performance has improved in the months since April despite uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic as the British fashion retailer posted an annual loss from store closures.

The company posted underlying pretax loss of 41.8 million pounds ($54.1 million), compared with a profit of 38 million pounds a year ago, and said consumer demand is gradually returning but it had to heavily discount in the last few months.

($1 = 0.7728 pounds)

