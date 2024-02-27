Retailer Pepco loses about 15 mln euros in Hungarian phishing attack

By Marta Maciag

Feb 27 (Reuters) - European discount retailer Pepco Group PCOP.WA has been the target of a sophisticated fraudulent phishing attack against its Hungarian business, company said on Tuesday.

The attack resulted in the loss of approximately 15 million euros ($16.3 million), it said.

"It is unclear at this stage whether the funds can be recovered, although Pepco is pursuing various efforts through its banking partners and the police," the company added.

At this stage, the incident does not appear to have involved any customer, supplier or colleague information or data, it said.

Pepco said the group maintains a strong balance sheet with access to more than 400 million euros in available liquidity from cash and credit facilities and continues to generate strong cash flow from its operations.

($1 = 0.9213 euros)

(Reporting by Marta Maciag Editing by David Goodman)

((Marta.Maciag@thomsonreuters.com;))

