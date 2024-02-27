News & Insights

US Markets
EXC

Retailer Pepco loses about 15 mln euros in Hungarian phishing attack

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

February 27, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Written by Marta Maciag for Reuters ->

By Marta Maciag

Feb 27 (Reuters) - European discount retailer Pepco Group PCOP.WA has been the target of a sophisticated fraudulent phishing attack against its Hungarian business, company said on Tuesday.

The attack resulted in the loss of approximately 15 million euros ($16.3 million), it said.

"It is unclear at this stage whether the funds can be recovered, although Pepco is pursuing various efforts through its banking partners and the police," the company added.

At this stage, the incident does not appear to have involved any customer, supplier or colleague information or data, it said.

Pepco said the group maintains a strong balance sheet with access to more than 400 million euros in available liquidity from cash and credit facilities and continues to generate strong cash flow from its operations.

($1 = 0.9213 euros)

(Reporting by Marta Maciag Editing by David Goodman)

((Marta.Maciag@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.