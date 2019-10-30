Retailer Next Plc drives FTSE lower; Fed meeting eyed

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 down 0.1%

Next Plc falls after Q3 update

Passport maker De La Rue at lowest in two decades

Oct 30 (Reuters) - UK stocks inched lower on Wednesday led by a fall in the shares of retailer Next following its results, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval from parliament on Tuesday for an early ballot aimed at breaking the Brexit deadlock.

Both the British benchmark indexes .FTSE, .FTMC dipped 0.1% by 0805 GMT, with markets also keenly awaiting direction from the U.S. Federal Reserve on further monetary policy action.

In news-related moves, Next NXT.L dropped 3% to the bottom of FTSE 100 after the company said sales in September were hit by unusually warm weather, while small-cap passport maker De La Rue DLAR.L plunged nearly 30% to its lowest in two decades after another profit warning.

