Retailer Moonpig clocks in resilient trading on Mother's Day sales

March 30, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

March 30 (Reuters) - Britain's online card retailer Moonpig MOONM.L said on Thursday its trading performance has been resilient across the second half, underpinned by the biggest week of sales in the UK ahead of Mother's Day celebrations.

The company said it expects revenue to expand across 2024, with the second half of the year more likely to clock in a significant growth rate.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.