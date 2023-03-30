Retailer Moonpig clocks in resilient trading on Mother's Day sales

March 30 (Reuters) - Britain's online card retailer Moonpig MOONM.L said on Thursday its trading performance has been resilient across the second half, underpinned by the biggest week of sales in the UK ahead of Mother's Day celebrations.

The company said it expects revenue to expand across 2024, with the second half of the year more likely to clock in a significant growth rate.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.